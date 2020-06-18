ZCCP trains 763 community coaches

ZAMBIA Centre for Communications Programme (ZCCP) has trained 763 community coaches in 16 district of7 provinces of the country.

The coaches trained under the USAID STOP GBV project being implemented by ZCCP will see them train boys between the age of 9-14 and turn them into men using sports.

Speaking during the handover of balls to coaches, sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga said the project helps the ministry to implement community sports.

“Through the project, the ministry under the sports department committee and the district sports development committee in all the seven provinces where the project is being implemented,” he said.

“Through such initiatives, government will continue monitoring the coaching skills development of coaches. This programme is premised in our strategic focus of ensuring that our coaches in the country continue improving their qualifications if they are to produce podium athletes who would win medals at regional, continental and global levels.”

He said ZCCP and other partners were using the coaching of boys into men approach which is a PEPFAR approved evidence based approach for engaging boys to equip them with information on healthy relationships that would promote primary prevention of GBV and HIV.

And ZCCP technical advisor Raymond Habwala said the goal is to provide coaches with tools and resources for their athletes.

“The goal of CIBIM is to provide coaches with the tools and resources necessary to talk with their athletes about respect for women and girls and that violence doesn’t equal strength,” he said.

“Implementation of this approach is done using sport as a platform for mobilisation. CIBIM coaches’ kit provides community and primary school coaches with clear programme comprising of useful information, coaching advice and massages to help teach male athletes the importance of respecting themselves, others and particularly the women and girls in their lives. Over the course of the season, CIBIM coaches will lead the athletes through brief weekly activities that address themes such as personal responsibility, respectful behaviour and relationship abuse.”