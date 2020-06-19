Don’t allow Lungu to tamper with electoral process, Kambwili tells Zambians

CHISHIMBA Kambwili says Zambians must not allow President Edgar Lungu or anyone else to tamper with the country’s electoral process ahead of next year’s general elections.

Kambwili, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, has also cautioned those in the PF government to stop playing around with the Catholic faith.

He spoke at a media briefing at UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s residence in Lusaka yesterday.

“Colleagues in the Electoral Commission of Zambia, you are supposed to protect the electoral process of this country for and on behalf of the people of Zambia. But what we are now seeing is that it appears the Electoral Commission of Zambia has only an interest to protect those who are in government, particularly the Patriotic Front and its president, Edgar Lungu,” Kambwili said.

“My dear brothers and sisters in the Electoral Commission of Zambia, please check yourselves and your conscience and see whether your behaviour of late can be accepted. Let me be very candid to state that we are not going to allow anybody, whether President, policeman, the army to tamper with our electoral process.”

He accused the ECZ of duplicity.

“What we are seeing now is that it appears the current Electoral Commission of Zambia has an agenda to assist those in government to move from multiparty democracy to one party State, which I believe every Zambian will not accept,” Kambwili said

He argued that in Zambia’s history, the voter registration exercise had never been done under a month.

“I want to challenge any reasonable Zambian to tell me, from independence in 1964, where the registration of voters was given a period of one month. We are talking of capturing about nine million voters!” he noted.

“Now tell me, what system are you going to use that is going to capture all the voters within a period of 30 days? We are calling upon those in government to seriously consider calling for an indaba that should involve the Electoral Commission of Zambia, that should involve all political parties, the Church and civil societies and any interested Zambians, so that we can come and agree on the way forward, in as far as voter registration is concerned.”

Kambwili indicated that he and his colleagues in the opposition alliance were reliably informed that the 30 days which the ECZ had given for voter registration was part of a plan to disenfranchise people in regions where the governing PF was unpopular.

“We don’t want anybody to play with the electoral process of this country. We want fairness! Our call as [Opposition] Alliance partners is that the registration of voters must be done under 90 days so that we give each and every Zambian a chance to register and be part of the 2021 elections,” Kambwili stressed.

On the PF government’s disregard of the position taken by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) on Bill 10, Kambwili called out Catholic lawmakers who were pro-bill 10.

“Given Lubinda, Nkandu Luo, Jean Kapata and others, your behaviour two days ago does not depict [that] of a true Catholic. Surely, you can go and start castigating a pastoral letter of your own Church for the purpose of keeping political power. What a shame!” lamented Kambwili, adding that the Catholic Church, from time immemorial, guided its flock through pastoral letters.

“I have never seen any reasonable Catholic who goes on an anthill to call for a press briefing to castigate a pastoral letter. What you (Catholic PF lawmakers) did is an abomination to the Catholic faith. Please, go and apologise to the Bishops. You brothers and sisters are drunk with money and God will punish you for that. Let me tell you PF, you play with Catholics, you are in trouble. Don’t say we never told you!”