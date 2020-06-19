ECZ fees are a blockade to effective citizen participation – GEARS

GEARS Initiative executive director McDonald Chipenzi says the proposed nomination fees for 2021 prospective aspiring candidates for elective political positions are exorbitant and beyond the reach of majority candidates.

In a statement, Chipenzi said participation in elections would now be a preserve of the rich or those with money, proxy to money, and the powerful in society.

“We are now merchandising elections in Zambia which may lead to poor service delivery to and representation of the people in wards, districts and constituencies including at national level as those that will manage will first work to loot back their money. If we are not careful with these increases in fees, soon the poor will be perpetually marginalised and ruled by the rich, electoral shylocks and the wealth. Imagine a K25,000 payment to ECZ as nomination fee, add up another say K15,000 party application fees demanded by political parties which will bring the total to K40,000 for nominations and applications for adoption for elective positions which is just far too much for a people living in a country with struggling economy and majority are poor,” he said. “Add the campaign money on top of this and result verification fees for the Examination Council of Zambia and Qualifications Authority. How much will each candidate need to win an adoption, nomination and an election? Is this not selling/auctioning the electoral process to the highest bidder which include shylocks? How many youth, women and disabled persons will manage to raise these fees for nominations and applications just for adoption and then raise election campaign funds? This is commmercialisation of elections and suffocating our electoral democracy and rendering ECZ as a capitalist agent.”

Chipenzi said the exorbitant fees were somehow undermining the argument on Bill 10.

“There has been argument on Bill 10 that MMPR electoral system is to increase women, youth and persons with disabilities effective participation in the governance. Are these exorbitant fees proposed not undermining this argument? The categorisation is also unfair in as much as they indicate recognition of different abilities of persons. Will benefits accruing once one wins going to be categorised also to an extent that those who paid more will get more in terms of allowances and salaries?” he asked. “This is not even positive discrimination but discrimination of the youth and persons with disabilities as they are seen as lesser and disabled human beings.”

Chipenzi said the ECZ should not turn into an institution for profit but facilitator of effective citizens’ participation in the electoral process which accommodates both the poor and the rich.

“These fees are a clear blockade to realization of effective citizen participation in the electoral process and common in most authoritarian regimes. However, it is good that ECZ threw the proposed ball of exorbitant nomination fees to political parties and hope political parties will take the interest of majority Zambians,” he said. “It is our considered view that political parties will not be selfish at this hour but consider the plight of the people and create a conducive environment for that effective measure of participation for all whether poor or rich.”

Chipenzi said the rise in nomination fees was humongous and absurd.

“Whilst the recognition given to persons with disabilities, women and youth is commendable, their nomination fees should have been pegged a lot lower considering that the commercialisation of politics remains one of the major barriers for persons with disabilities to participate as candidates in our electoral process,” he said. “Politics should be a competition of ideas among citizens not deep pockets among the rich and the wealth. This will give political parties another reason not to adopt persons with disabilities, women, youth and those with shallow pockets yet with heavy and deep ideas. Adoption processes in political parties are already marred with high level of corruption now this…So fees must remain as per last elections.”

Chipenzi said nothing had changed in the economic lives of people to warrant such an increment in nomination fees.

“Nothing has changed in the economic lives of our people to warrant a 100 per cent nomination fees increment. Instead, their incomes have been eroded by high inflation and depreciation of the local currency against the major convertible currencies. This is why we demand for local or nearby printing of ballot papers to reduce on cost incurred by ECZ which it is now passing on to consumers of electoral services like political parties, aspiring candidates and citizens,” said Chipenzi. “At the rate we have loved money in the electoral process, soon the country will be told that accreditation and monitoring an election in Zambia will be at a fee.”