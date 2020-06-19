GPI report on Zambia is mere perception – Lecturer

UNIVERSITY of Zambia development studies lecturer Dr Charity Musamba says the assertion contained in the latest GPI report that “Zambia is one of most peaceful countries in the region and globally” is not a “reality” but “mere perception.”

Dr Musamba noted that the latest Global Peace Index (GPI) Report had revealed that Zambia is one of the most “peaceful” countries regionally and globally – ranking it on the fourth and 44th respectively.

However, she said there was need to be very cautious with such assertions.

“First and foremost, it is important to make a clear distinction between ‘peace’ and ‘stability.’ The concept of ‘peace’ has a deeper and stronger standing in terms of understanding the living conditions of people in a society while stability, although a necessary condition in all this, is not an end in itself,” she said.

Dr Musamba said in contrast, peace deals and addresses wider and deeper imperatives of human life such as the state of human dignity, prospects for human development, equity, equality and economic and political empowerment of people in a society.

She said it was important to note that it was possible to experience stability under very negative conditions.

“For example, the system apartheid prevailed under conditions of ‘stability’ in South Africa for several decades because it was entertained and safeguarded by policy, the political system and the legal context. During this period, South Africa was largely stable but not peaceful!” she said. “So where does Zambia stand in all this? Four questions would be helpful in this regard. First, go and ask the millions of Zambians wallowing in poverty if they are in ‘peace.’ Second, go and find out whether the thousands of Zambians waffling with joblessness, particularly the socially low and young people, are feeling ‘peaceful.’ Third, run and ask the hundreds of Zambians who are failing to access justice just because they are financially incapacitated or not ‘connected’ about ‘peace in Zambia’. Fourth, turn around and ask civic and political actors who cannot express or associate freely if they are at peace. With unshakable surety – the answer to all these questions would be a big no! Here, the key point is that we must not equate ‘peace’ to mean the ‘absence’ of violence or intense conflict. This is simply a shallow and erroneous manner of understanding peace especially in fragile democracies such as Zambia.”

Dr Musamba said in straightforward terms, peace cannot survive or be sustained in an environment characterised by high inequalities, deepening poverty levels, mass unemployment, weak socio-economic justice and vast economic and political deprivation.

She said it was mechanisms of stability that keep society intact and functioning in such cases.

Dr Musamba said such mechanisms may include, among others, harsh political, social and civic regulatory systems and other reforms of citizen disempowerment such as economic, income, and social poverty – “permanent development crisis.”

“In conclusion, I would like to use this opportunity to emulate the stance taken by some of our ‘able leadership’ – who have consistently advised us to deny, refuse and rebuke internationally recognized rankings of corruption in Zambia. These leaders have always vehemently urged us to take these rankings as ‘mere perceptions.’ So, in the same vein, the assertion contained in the latest GPI Report that ‘Zambia is one of most peaceful Countries in the region and globally.’ is not a ‘reality’ but a mere ‘perception’,” said Dr Musamba.