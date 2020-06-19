Petauke PF officials resign

SEVERAL Petauke district PF officials have resigned from their positions.

But Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha is dismayed with the wrangles that have rocked the ruling party.

Petauke district youth chairperson Sezalio Banda confirmed his resignation yesterday but did not give details.

Asked to shed light on his decision, Banda promised to get back to this reporter but did not do so by press time.

“I will get back to you because at the moment I am with some people,” he said.

Among those that have resigned include Petauke Central Constituency vice information and publicity secretary Joseph Malaya, women’s secretary Nelly Phiri and Nyika Ward youth vice chairperson Alfred Mwale.

But Lubusha (in picture), who was in Petauke on Wednesday to get information regarding the growth of the party in the district, expressed concern with the wrangles in the area.

He said interparty wrangles in Petauke dismayed him because the district should be an example to other districts.

Lubusha said since President Edgar Lungu comes from Petauke, it was wise that he should seek solace from there as his home.

On issues of empowerment which seems to be the cause of the confusion, Lubusha assured party officials that the PF and government would embark on general empowerment from July 15 to 30 July.

“We take responsibility for empowerment programmes and we already concluded sitting with the President. Our able President remains committed to uplifting living standards of all Zambians. Let’s not blackmail the party, the PC or the President. This will not help. If we have any problems, let’s learn to solve them here. Let’s talk to one another as brothers and sisters with love,” he said.

Lubusha also asked those who have resigned through social media to rescind their decision “in 24 hours or else they would be replaced”.

He said the party was in hurry to accomplish its 2016 campaign promises to the people of Eastern Province.

“Welcome those who want to join the party and those who left if they rescind their decision. Without tolerance, love, unity and genuine reconciliation, we can’t achieve our objective as a party,” said Lubusha.

Provincial secretary Joseph Kolosa said no one was bigger than the party, adding that anyone who wishes to leave was making a regrettable move because there was no party as attractive and responsible as PF.

Meanwhile, provincial youth chairman Emmanuel Banda assured the provincial leadership of serious commitment in party mobilisation.

He said those trying to cause confusion in the district were well known.