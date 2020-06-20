Beyond the Obvious: Do you really miss your MP?

DID you really miss your Member of Parliament when the Zambian Parliament was on recess between March and June 2020 as a result of the corona virus? I don’t think so. You only miss something that is part of you, like a friend or family member. And I don’t suppose that our MPs form a miss-ible part of our circles. Unless, perhaps, you eat with them like cadres do. Of course we saw them sensitizing people about the pandemic and giving out branded facemasks. But anyone could have done that. Some of the work our MPs do in the glare of TV cameras can be handled by public workers, civil society organisations and other professional bodies that are mandated to do so.

When our politicians have had a clean haircut and have little time to spare, they call TV cameramen and reporters to say something. That’s why I can’t be a journalist. If I were, I’d ask them why, when the price of petroleum was zero dollars per barrel and other countries were passing on the benefits to their people, our politicians pretended to be busy cleaning markets and bus stations, again, a job that could be done by somebody else. I’d ask them why hire a foreign consultant to look at our debt when we could have hired one to show us how not to borrow carelessly.

I’d have loved to see our MPs tell us the truth about Bill 10 or reveal who was behind the gassing cases that rocked the country before COVID-19 caused havoc. Or I’d advise them not to be forcing their friends to recant in public or compel artistes to apologise for singing a song.

Am I being harsh to our MPs? Not really. As a citizen of this country and a taxpayer for that matter, I have every right to ask questions and express my opinion about any subject of public interest.

You see, where I live we have erratic water supply. If water comes – at night most of the time – I stop dreaming to go and fill my six water containers for use during the day, only to discover in the morning that the water was muddy because there was no electricity for me to see properly. So that’s how I live. If I have water, then Zesco cuts me off. If I have power, then I have to contend with the scarcity of water. We have no street lights. Public infrastructure begs for repair and we could do with better hospitals and clinics. And this is supposed to an urban area. What more of my relatives in Mpika or Mulobezi? These woes are probably endemic in many other parts of the country, whether our MPs are working or they are at home. I’m not exaggerating. So if you are as observant as I am, you’ll have noticed that life goes on regardless whichever breed of representative you have.

But thanks to the coronavirus, which gave us the opportunity to ask relevant questions as to whether it is really necessary to continue to be paying these men and women who don’t make a difference whether they are in Lusaka or not. They only show their relevance when, say, we have a public nuisance like coronavirus or gassing of innocent people.

Indeed it’s our constitutional right to elect people to represent us in parliament and pass laws on our behalf. But are there no other options? What if we made use of technology to revolutionize politics? Instead of having people sit in air-conditioned rooms in Lusaka talking about ‘us here’, I’d propose that we all debate any national issues remotely from home. The government can divert money from MPs’ remunerations and invest in empowering people on how to use technology. Residents of a particular constituency can have their WhatsApp group or any other online platform to debate issues that concern them. With technology the options are unlimited this time around. This way we could save lots of public funds by cutting off the middlemen called politicians. In any case, we’ll only miss our MPs when they start to miss us. So see you in paradise.

