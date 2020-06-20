Give Hichilema a chance to rule, urges Bbabi

NEWLY elected Sinazongwe district UPND youth chairman George Bbabi says Zambians must next year give Hakainde Hichilema a chance to rule the country.

Bbabi says youths in Sinazongwe have endorsed Hichilema as a sole presidential candidate at the forthcoming UPND convention.

In a statement, Bbabi said it did not make sense for anyone to think of going against the wish of majority Zambians to have Hichilema stand in the 2021 general elections.

“The moment people ushered us into leadership positions, we quickly convened a meeting where we resolved to endorse the candidature of Hakainde Hichilema as our sole candidate for the position of the UPND party president at the forthcoming national convention because he is the only capable leader and saviour who will take us to the promised land. And we have no doubt that come 2021 he will win,” Bbabi said.

He said those that want to challenge Hichilema were “very much welcome to do so” because UPND was a democratic party.

Bbabi accused the PF of having failed the youths in the country from time it took over government in 2011.

“They cheated us the youths that we will have more money in our pockets but to date no youth has money in the pocket. They promised us 500,000 jobs but up to now no youths were employed,” he said. “Zambians must now vote out PF in the 2021 general elections and bring in HH and his team with fresh blood.”

Bbabi urged Zambians to ensure PF was retired in 2021.

“This is not the time to hesitate to bring in the UPND and HH the economic manager to fix the economy. The PF has failed us in all areas, be it in agriculture,” said Bbabi.

And district youth vice chairperson – administration Costern Sikatyanka said at parliamentary level, there would be no change in Sinazongwe.

“As young people in Sinazongwe we will go for our current MP Gift Sialubalo for 2021. There will be no change. Those that want to challenge him must try 2026,” he said.

He said Sialubalo was the man of the moment in the area because of the good works he was doing for his people in the constituency.

“This is the first time since I was born to see a hardworking MP like Sialubalo who has taken development to all the 14 wards in Sinazongwe using his own personal resources,” said Sikatyanka.