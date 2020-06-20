NAQEZ urges govt to introduce learning programmes on community radio stations for rural areas

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia says discriminating against some learners, especially those in rural schools, offends the national spirit contained in the 7th National Development Plan.

Executive director Aaron Chansa, however, said NAQEZ was happy to see the launch of an education channel on both DStv and Gotv.

Chansa said this was elating news for both learners in examination and non-examination classes in Zambia.

He said this gesture by the Ministry of General Education would increase the number of school-going children benefiting from electronic learning.

“As we salute the minister, Ministry of General Education and co-operating partners for making this feat possible, we submit that more alternative modes of learning must still be commenced,” he said.

Chansa said ZICTA statistics were showing that more than 60 per cent of Zambians had no access to television.

He said this clearly means that more than half of pupils in Zambia were alienated from TV educational lessons.

“In our view as NAQEZ, discriminating against some learners, especially those in rural schools offends the national spirit contained in the 7th National Development Plan; ‘not leaving anyone behind’. To allow everyone to access education, more especially during this time of the COVID-19, we insist that the ministry introduces lessons on Community Radio Stations. We also think that self-instructional materials should be taken to remote areas where both radio and TV cannot reach,” he said.

Chansa said failure to launch lessons on various community radio stations and distribute learning materials would mean abandoning majority learners in rural areas of our country.

He said they too deserve serious governmental attention.