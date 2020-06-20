PF suspends Luanshya, Mufulira officials

THE Patriotic Front has suspended PF Luanshya district chairman Golden Mulenga on allegations of gross misconduct.

PF secretary general Davis Mwila suspended Mulenga, who is also Luanshya deputy mayor, over the weekend during his two-day visit to party structures in Luanshya and Mufulira.

Mulenga, who is a close ally of Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda, has been accused of positioning to stand for the Luanshya Central Seat held by Steve Chungu.

A senior party official has disclosed that Mulenga is alleged to have been destabilising party activities in the constituency through “secret” campaigns.

Mwila also suspended Emmanuel Sandi, the party’s Mufulira district vice chairman.

Sandi is alleged to have been causing confusion and disparaging Kantanshi Independent member of parliament Anthony Mumba.

Some PF members have however accused Mwila of failing to look at what is obtaining on the ground.

“The suspension of Mulenga has divided the party in Luanshya. This Mulenga is a good mobiliser of the party. Ba (Mr) Steve Chungu is not on the ground, and his two terms are over. People in Luanshya can’t vote for ba Chungu. This same arrogance is what made us lose in Roan,” the PF official said.

“Just in general, in Luanshya you can’t move without hearing the name of Chishimba Kambwili. Even when he comes to Luanshya Central to campaign, we can lose the seat. Kambwili is not a small name in Luanshya district.”

The source said Mwila should be more concerned with the resignation of a PF councillor in Roan.

“We [PF] are in problems. Arrogance is costing us and ba Mwila is failing as SG. He uses arrogance instead of leadership. Fighting the young man Mulenga is not helping us. Ba Chungu has failed, and besides he has served his two terms. We need a new MP.”