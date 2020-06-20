Tonga seeks accountability on COVID-19 media sensitisation fund

Enock Tonga is seeking to know where money donated to government for media sensitisation programmes on the coronavirus pandemic is.

Tonga, president of the 3rd Liberation Movement, said from his findings no private media institution had received such money.

He has since asked information minister Dora Siliya to explain where such money is.

“Sadly, from our findings on the ground, it appears, no media (private media in particular) has received any token of appreciation (in Chewa it’s called, Chiwongola Dzanja) from the pool of coronavirus donated funds. The information that we have is that no media has received any funding for publicity in the fight against coronavirus even when funds were donated specifically for publicity or campaign messages to sensitise the general populace,” he said in a statement. “At this point in time, our simple question which is begging one million answers is; where has the money donated in the fight against coronavirus through media publicity gone? If it’s there, what is it doing and when is the government releasing it to all qualifying media institutions? If government has paid some media houses, which ones? Tell the nation. Probably, this conduct by the government, proves right Gerald Shawa’s (closed Prime TV proprietor) stance of asking government to first settle outstanding dues which were owed to the media institutions before it could engage them in the provision of possible free airspace to sensitise the citizenry about coronavirus.”

Tonga gave the government seven days to explain where the money has gone.

“Through the Ministry of Health and [Ministry] Information and Broadcasting Services, can the Government of the Republic of Zambia, in the next 7 working days give a detailed account of all the coronavirus donated funds meant for campaign messages or publicity costs; failure to which, we are by the door step of Honourable Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Dora Siliya for answers and possibly the Anti-Corruption Commission’s door,’’ said Tonga. “According to coronavirus updates, it’s clear that this pandemic is still with us for many more days ahead, as we continue recording COVID-19 cases; but slowly media is losing grip in bringing up coronavirus campaign messages on their various platforms to sensitise the people due to lack of motivation…We believe that funds were donated as a token of appreciation to go to media houses and cushion coronavirus campaign message costs incurred by media houses. Where is it? Who are the beneficiaries, if the intended beneficiaries (media houses) have not yet received it up to now?”

He said since all private media institutions had sensitised the public from their own resources, government should repay them.