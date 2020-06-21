Chiwala counsels PF on tribal seeds they’re sowing

SENIOR Chief Chiwala says the PF government should first discipline its members Christopher Yaluma and others who have pronounced tribalism openly before advocating for the banning of the Lamba Lima Royal Establishment Council owing to their alleged ethnic remarks.

In an interview following assertions that the royal establishment council rejected the appointment Patrick Zulu as district commissioner, Chiwala said the PF should show leadership by condemning their own who have in the past openly issued tribal remarks at various meetings.

He said it were in fact politicians that have perpetuated tribalism and it was playing double standards for them to quickly condemn LLRE and think of deregistering it.

“We have an association called the Lamba Lima Royal Establishment Council which is not the Royal Association for chiefs were I am chairperson but it issued a statement to do with the appointments of DCs where in Masaiti they appointed somebody else. They issued a statement with a view that we were part and parcel of the decision they took to reject Mr Zulu. I have known Mr Zulu for a long time now but it was not proper for me to say we don’t want him, that is a political appointment and therefore whatever the party feels, they can appoint whoever they want. But the issue of including the Royal highnesses, that is what we disputed as they were not consulted,” Chiwala explained.

“Politician have pronounced tribal sentiments openly, done that openly and there has been an outcry from the Zambian people to say such people should be disciplined. For them (PF) to rash to an extent where they start lambasting an association which they can call and just calm them down and educate them on the issues of tribalism, it is the politicians that have perpetuated these issues of tribalism,” he said.

He urged politicians not to come out in such a manner on matter such as tribalism.

Chiwala noted that people who always talk about tribalism were tribalists themselves.

He said tribalism have just surfaced now because of politicians who have perpetuated the issue through their speeches.

Chiwala noted that what was prevailing on tribal sentiments was the seed politicians themselves have planted which they were repeating right now.

“They are the people who have advocated these issues of tribalism and now they are actually getting dividends. If you teach somebody bad things and the same person comes out with the same line of bad issues, don’t blame that person saying we don’t condone such things but the fact is that first take the speck out of your eye before you take a log out of your own eye…that’s what the Bible says. So it is them that have sown that seed and now they are reaping because it is in the mind of people that politicians are preaching tribalism. Practice what you teach; if they practice and teach us bad things then we are also going to be practicing the same things,” he said.

The traditional leader said politicians should tone down on issues of tribalism.

“Zambia is a unilateral state and we have the slogan One Zambia one nation so we should embrace each other and live in harmony as one people. You see the politicians are the ones preaching tribalism. If they are advocating for the banning the Lamba Lima Association then they should also discipline Mr Yaluma and others that have pronounced these issues openly. They should discipline them and lead by example and then we call that leadership but if you rash to condemning others and forget about what you do, I don’t think that shows maturity in leadership,” said Chiwala.