Headline Matters with Chambwa: I’m sorry

We are at a crossroads as Zambia. Yes, I have been aware about fallibility for something like 20 years now. And fallibility starts from, for instance, the villages of Katuba to the citadel of national power. Do you want proof of what I’m saying? Hear this.

Someone called me from Chipeso village in Katuba on Wednesday last week telling me about a telling mistake in that village. The mistake was about my neighbour there (don’t forget that I’m a villager from there) who rounded up 10 poor dogs and took them to another village, as bridal price.

We’re all somewhat related in my village and so I’ve vested interest in this story. What saved my kith and kin from being condemned to an obscene kind of punishment munkuta (in the village courtroom) was that he profusely apologised. He mistook the dogs for goats and those who escorted him when he took this canine lobola overlooked that. I’m saying overlooked because how else can one describe that? I know you’re saying my narration is part of my mythomania. But that’s a mistake on your part. Apologise! You’re forgiven, like the Katuba dog payer.

Obviously, you’re saying the “dog for lobola” story is nothing but a village tale; that such mistakes only happen in dusty villages with grass-thatched houses where Chambwa’s umbilical cord was buried. But no! Such stories have now come in town. And not a town like Senanga that is filled with nothing but the fragrance of fish and roasted mwanja (cassava), I mean the capital city of Zambia, Lusaka, where everything that matters is headquartered. The Immigration Department matters. Isn’t it? Removal and deportation of unnecessary foreign elements starts from there.

I guess a well-trained immigrations officer will distinguish, under some minutes, a Zambian from a Malawian and probably a Japanese from a Chinese. But differentiating Japanese from Indians, you can easily do it, even at night and even when they are face-masked. Saying this can’t qualify for racism!

But like the Katuba dogs/goats story, there was a case of mistaken identity in the city. Bicycles were donated to the Zambia Police and the struggle was to identify who donated; Indians or Japanese. What a tragedy! These face-masks. I’m even convinced now that there is a possibility that we have mistaken those bicycles for motorbikes. What do we need now from ruling elites? An apology or a clarification? Or a clarification on top of another clarification? By the way, when I say elite, I mean to the extent of just being in power. Nothing less or more.

Have you seen now that village mistakes can easily happen in the city? Capital city, I must add. Ouch! Fallibility knows no boundary and status! Let me know if at all you still doubt that FACT. May those bicycles, or are they motor bikes, live long. Thank you to the donors, whatever nationality they are.

To the Katuba dog payer in my village, you’re not alone in such mess. Your comrades are here ku Lusaka, moving around with pricey handbags and neckties. So, my relative out there, take heart. Your village mistakes and the ones here in the city are the same. The difference is that you don’t have a necktie there in Katuba.

Does this kind of writing offend anyone? I’M SORRY. Everyone has been forgiven these past few months. How can I be an exception? I’ve said everything that I needed you to hear today. I’m on my bicycle to Katuba, taking some monetary bridal price in a sack, for my relative. I hope this paper money isn’t just newspapers. Again, I’m sorry in advance.

This is the season for mistakes and apologies.

