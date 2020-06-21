LUNGU PUTTING OFF ACC…he is wining and dining with suspects – Changala

BREBNER Changala says President Edgar Lungu is discouraging the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) from fighting the vice since he is “wining and dining with suspects.”

In an interview, Changala, a human rights and good governance activist, said President Lungu should have allowed the ACC to arrest health minister Chitalu Chilufya for alleged corruption.

Last month, the ACC summoned Dr Chlufya in connection with misappropriation of funds.

According to a high-ranking source in President Edgar Lungu’s Cabinet, Dr Chilufya was secretly summoned and quizzed in connection with embezzlement of more than K44 million at the Ministry of Health.

The source however said Dr Chilufya, who was supposed to be arrested immediately after the interrogations, survived due to “heavy interference from some influential people within government and the PF”.

The ACC later recorded a warn-and-caution statement from Dr Chilufya, who stands accused of owning property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

But the Commission could not effect an arrest as the minister later “tested positive to COVID-19.”

The ACC has not acted since it was announced that the health minister they have wanted to arrest had recovered.

Currently, Dr Chilufya is in President Lungu’s delegation to Northern Province.

“Dr Chilufya is a suspect in the eyes of the Anti-Corruption Commission. And in an ideal world with a credible government, he should have been either suspended or removed from cabinet to pave way for investigations,” he said on Friday.

“But President Edgar Lungu seems to enjoy to wine and dine with suspects; he doesn’t put emphasis on fighting corruption. But his own actions, he is a major contributor to corruption in that more and more corruption suspects are under his dwelling.”

He said ACC officers were getting discouraged by President Lungu’s seeming defence of corruption suspects.

Changala warned that most current government officials would go to jail when they lose power.

“How does it inspire the Anti-Corruption Commission with a Head of State who does not fight corruption? The ACC has clearly blown the whistle to say Dr Chilufya is corrupt, but the President is flying around with Dr Chilufya! The President should have suspended Dr Chilufya immediately so that ACC officers do not feel intimidated,” said Changala.

“The President must be told that he can’t destroy institutions of governance the same way he has destroyed PF. It is very discouraging for ACC officers who spend sleepless nights on corruption investigations. For the first time in the history of our country, we have a cabinet that is full of corruption suspects; criminal suspects and President Lungu sees nothing wrong with that. It is the more reason why PF should be kicked out next year. And I would not be surprised if all of them end up in Chimbokaila so that they can be having cabinet meetings there.”