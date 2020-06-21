Mighty clinch $6,000 Advantage kit sponsorship deal

WHILE fighting to survive relegation in the MTN FAZ super league, the Mighty Mufulira Wanderers Supporters Society has brokered a one-year kit sponsorship with Advantage Insurance Limited.

The US$6,000 (about K109,000.00) partnership will see Advantage Insurance help in training and camping kit for a year for the 17th placed team on the log table.

Last month, Wanderers’ main sponsor, Mopani Copper Mines Plc, announced that it would cut the sponsorship to half from what they were getting for the whole season.

Speaking during the partnership unveiling ceremony held in Lusaka on Friday, Kankoyo PF member of parliament Brian Mushimba, who is also higher education minister, said they would continue pleading with Mopani management to reconsider its decision.

“When you heard that our sponsors, Mopani, were rethinking their strategy of sponsoring, I could not sleep that night; the nightmare started. We are in a dogfight, fighting relegation. What we didn’t want was anyone to touch the sponsorship. But, as it were, people like Mr Katongo (George Katongo) does not sleep, they make sure that if one person drops off, another person comes on board. And Advantage Insurance has come on board and we are extremely thankful,” said Dr Mushimba.

“But, as we thank Advantage Insurance, we’re also making a passionate appeal back to Mopani. They are operating in our communities; these guys have a responsibility to the communities where they operate. So, Mopani we are going to continue speaking to you so that the stance you are trying to entertain you don’t entertain because Mufulira needs you to continue sponsoring Mighty. We want to get back where we were. This sponsorship from Advantage Insurance is well appreciated, but Mopani will get back to you; we will make our case and plead with you.”

And Mufulira Wanderers Supporters Society chairperson George Katongo said the kit partnership was a milestone for the team.

“We met with Advantage Insurance, we talked about our rich history and challenges we are facing in terms of running football. So, they bought into our idea, they came on board and chose to be our kit sponsors for a tune of $6,000,” said Katongo.

“This amount will be used for the training kit and the camping kit. This is a milestone in terms of sponsorship where the economy has slowed down due to the pandemic that has hit us. This won’t be a one-off thing; we shall make sure that you benefit from our big following as a team.”

Wanderers board member Wesley Mutembo, who spoke on behalf of the club president, said the club would offer an advertising platform due to its big following.

“On our part as a board of Mufulira Wanderers Football Club, we are particularly thankful to Advantage Insurance, which has responded to the call to fill this gap of having a designated sponsor for our training and camping kits. This also gives us pleasure to see the Mufulira Wanderers Supporters Society broker this very important deal,” said Mutembo.

Advantage Insurance board chairperson Paul Kaluba said partnering with Wanderers was one of the commitments it had as an organisation.

” Soccer is second religion in our country, and for us we are happy to sponsor Mighty Mufulira Wanderers’ one-year kit. Sponsorship is our commitment to the community and it has not started here, but we are part of the community as we have done several partnerships. So, supporting the team is just one of these gestures we are committed to, as a focused insurance entity in the country,” said Kaluba.

Also present was FAZ deputy general secretary Joseph Chipampwe who said the Association supported such initiatives.