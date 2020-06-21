Napapata tiyesenkoni, HH tells Easterners

Napapata tiyesenkoni, aba banthu bakangiwa, Hichilema has told Easterners.

And Hichilema says Zambians are bitter with the PF’s failures.

Featuring on Radio Maria’s good governance programme on Friday night, Hichilema said it was not true that politicians were the same.

“Please, napapata, don’t continue saying that banthu bapalana, sitipalana, Mulungu niochenjela kutipanga banthu onse bali mu world tisiyana. Tizichinja mukaona vuto chipani chakangiwa nikuchosa mwaikachinagu cha UPND, apa bazathu bakangiwa (please, don’t continue saying politicians are the same, we are not the same. God is clever to create all the people in the world different. If you see a problem, if a party has failed, you remove them and replace them with UPND, our colleagues have failed),” he said.

Hichilema said the PF government had failed in all areas such as education sector, roads, agriculture and many other sectors.

He said the kwacha had collapsed adding that members of parliament were moving in expensive vehicles with aircons while people have no electricity.

Hichilema said the UPND would set up one solar station in each province to solve the current electricity challenges.

“The MPs in your area are driving VXs with aircons while people have no electricity, even now maybe they have switched off electricity so that people from Eastern Province do not hear from HH, that’s not good, let the people listen to me, let the people choose on their own. If the party fails, remove it and put UPND. If UPND will fail, you are going to remove it also,” he said.

And Hichilema said this was not the right time for his running mate to be announced.

“The running mate is announced when elections are close, when the time comes you are going to be happy with the running mate that we are going to choose. In fact, it will be you the people who are going to choose not HH to choose on his own. We are going to choose someone who is good to the people and someone who is not corrupt, we want a serious person. People have suffered, people are bitter in Zambia,” he said.

Hichilema said he had been on various radio stations across the country and he had heard for himself that people were bitter.

“Banthu bakwiya, they have not suffered the way they have suffered. People are crying, they want a solution. We are going to make sure that we get a strong running mate and who prepared to serve the people of Zambia, not someone who wants to be eating alone while people in Nabvutika Compound sleep on empty stomachs,” he said.

Hichilema said he would not recycle ministers.

“We want to bring people who are serious. You are going to be happy with the UPND cabinet that will be announced after August next year. You are going to see the quality of men and women in our cabinet. The ministers will come from all the 10 provinces not from one or two provinces only. This time ministers come from two to three provinces only. Other provinces have no ministers, this has never happened since independence, this is diving the country but we are going to unite the country,” he said.

Hichilema urged youths to register in large numbers and vote for UPND.

He also said from the time he was elected in 2006, he had been to the convention twice adding that the party would soon go for a convention.

Hichilema said intra party elections were currently going on across the country.

He also said the UPND was working with Chishimba Kambwili and was willing to work with all those that want to help Zambia.

On human/animal conflict, Hichilema said UPND would sort out the issue by prioritising a human being.

“The human being comes first and an animal comes on number two. We will make sure that we manage wildlife and the people in a manner where we strike a balance, promoting the human being first because a human is supposed to be serviced in a manner that distinguishes them as being the one that the animals exist for, simple and straight,” he said.

Hichilema said corruption had gone up in the country, citing the issue of fire tenders that he said were bought at exaggerated prices.

He urged Zambians to get rid of the dununa reverse virus, which he said had destroyed everything.

He said UPND will transform FISP will be transformed to Farmer Input Support Programme.