Election frenzy; bad omen for a ruling party

[By Melvin Chisanga]

If there has ever been a year that people have looked forward to with great anticipation, it is 2021. If there has ever been a year in which time looked not to be moving at all, it is 2020. If there has ever been a time that people have developed interest in voting, it is now.

If there has ever been a time that even millennials realised and understood the importance of voting and the power that lies in a single vote, it is now. If there has ever been general elections that have recorded the highest voter turnout, the 2021 tripartite elections are poised to be second to none.

With more than one year before Zambia goes to the general elections, it is amazing to note the excitement that many Zambians across all sections of society are expressing about them already. Previously, people would only get into this kind of an elections frenzy shortly before an election.

Though I was not there, I can decipher from the hope for a better life after independence that motivated our gallant freedom fighters to put all else aside and firmly focus on freedom, that indeed when the yoke of injustice becomes unbearable, no one needs to tell another what to do. Tacit consensus builds itself with oppression as the negative driving force.

From my vantage point, the PF led government has just accorded Zambians who did not participate in the independence struggle a rare opportunity to have a feel of what it is like. This has effectively made all of us freedom fighters in the making and I hope we shall all be candidates for recognition for honours on African Freedom day in the near future. The struggle is real!

Knowing the negative attitude of many of us Zambians towards such civic duties as voting in an election, one thing I have come to understand is that when you see and hear them express so much interest in an election, just know that they don’t mean well, especially if you are the ruling party.

Otherwise, no one would worry for not taking part in an election if they want to give a ruling party an advantage because everyone knows that voter apathy is always a trump card for the party in power. But when the situation is as it is in Zambia today, you have got to be wise enough and recognise an election frenzy for what it is; a bad omen on your part, and make amends if possible, and herein lies the crux of my article.

Of the three times that the PF has emerged election winners at presidential level, the only one that was indisputable was the 2011, which saw the late Mr Michael Sata supplanting Mr Rupiah Banda as president of this nation, thereby bringing MMD’s 20-year political hegemony to an unanticipated end. It was a sweet victory not only for Mr Sata and his followers, but for most citizens too.

As for the previous couple of times they have retained the presidency, Team PF has had to wait to the very last minute to celebrate their victory, as the race has had to go to the wire amid a myriad of post election disputes and petitions. From where I stand, it is in acknowledgement of the skin of my teeth and heavily contested wins in the past two elections and realising that there is nothing that they have done to give them the confidence of winning the 2021 polls on a levelled playing field that we have seen them making all these machinations to try and see how they can bounce back against all the odds, which stand very tall against them.

With this kind of election performance history, one would have expected the PF to seek ways to try and endear themselves to the general populace so as to improve their election results record. Knowing the problems facing the people of Zambia, and their own interest to remain at the helm of government, one would have expected to see the PF breaking their backs to show the Zambian people that they are men and women worth their salt. What they lacked in popularity, they would surely have sought to make up for in performance, wouldn’t they?

To the contrary, the PF has governed this country with an attitude that is only reminiscent of a party bidding farewell. Try as one may to glean for positives in the governance style of the PF, they always pale in comparison to the negatives that hit the airwaves on almost a daily basis. We Zambians tried to cut this PF led government some slack in their early years in power, forgiving all their flaws and inadequacies as mere teething problems which they would soon get over.

Now nine years into their second term and still teething, it has become clear that the PF government is just one of those babies that have a genetic condition that will keep it an infant forever, isn’t it? Fair enough! Since no one chooses to have a genetic condition, no one should heap the blame on the PF for that, but the problem comes in where they insist on doing things that only big people can do even when their stature cannot allow, who does that?

We are where we are today as a country because we do not know our full responsibility to this nation as the governed. We seem not to respect and appreciate the reason the gallant men and women of this country stood up to fight for democracy to become our governance ideology. If you ask me, we seem rather indifferent about how our country is gravitating towards the one party state we vehemently fought to bring to an end, really? If we are cool with it, we may as well bring back the experts, UNIP. They are the bearers of that ancient style of governance.

See now, because we have not seized the rights and freedoms that democracy bestowed upon the inhabitants of this country, the one party state mentality has taken the void to make us a democratic state only in the books. Is this how UNIP damaged our minds? This is why with the two parties that have presided over a theoretically democratic Zambia, we have witnessed great propensity of our presidents, to want to rule forever.

Unfortunately for our democracy, we always have those fellows in every regime that will incite the president to do the wrong thing for their own ulterior motives. They will not give the president the correct situation on the ground, but only report that which will prolong their stay in their positions. Even if peradventure the president takes cognisance of his failures and wants to step down in fear of public reprisal, there are always bootlickers that will tell him that they will make a plan for him to remain in power. Not in 2021.

This brings me to the confidence about winning the 2021 elections with which the PF are bubbling, which is not even commensurate with their popularity on the ground. I have followed Zambian politics long enough to understand the areas where such confidence is drawn from and l want to advise the PF that your methods won’t work this time around.

Whilst it is true that we Zambians easily forget the wrongs that the government do us, it is very palpable that things have changed. If what I have seen and heard is anything to go by, Zambians must be tired and have come to a point where not even their ethnic or political stripes matter anymore. If there was still time, I was going to advise the PF to change strategy and do the right thing instead of counting on such things as government machinery to win it for them again. Unfortunately, I strongly feel any efforts to make any meaningful amends with a year before elections, which could not be made in nine years of being in power is equivalent to fattening a cow on market day.

In case I am not making sense to you, send your intelligence details in the highways and byways of this country to bring you the people’s views about your governance and fancy your chances of winning the elections next year correctly. To be honest, not even this Bill 10 which you seem to be so determined to push down the throats of the people will save you, that is if the devil sneaks it in through the back door. Zambians are at the verge of employing a different president.

If I were your adviser, I would have told you not to waste time stopping the youths from protesting in what they have touted as a revolution, but allow them to vent and decant their anger cylinders through the protest and not the ballot. In fact, let me take this opportunity to advise the youths to hold their anger just a little longer. Unless you tell me that your problems, which are also everyone’s problems, are new, I will advise you to hold your peace a little longer and show us your anger next year at a government organised venue where police will play there correct role of protecting you.

You youths ought to show us your parents that our generation is surely improving by living up-to your pronouncement of a revolution through the ballot. And who said parents cannot get inspiration from their children? We could just be motivated to become the patriotic citizens we have not been all along.

To the opposition political parties, worry not about malpractice before, during and after elections. The problems that the people of Zambia are going through have effectively made everyone, save for a few who dwell in the corridors of power and are protected from the scorching socioeconomic sun, to self-enlist as election monitors. Any suspicious situation will be met with such force as has never been seen before. If the voice of the people is indeed the voice of God, we shall not commit this sin of omission this time around.

The 2021 Tripartite Election frenzy is already in the air and the resolve among the electorate is unanimous. Let no one say man of God you never told us. Yes, you heard me right, am I not a man and God my creator?