Judicial Rebellion in the Age of Judicial Captivity

The most dangerous institutions to the judiciary are the Executive and the judiciary itself. The Executive is dangerous as it is capable, through appointments, removal processes, withholding of resources and promotions, entitlements, damaging and malicious criticisms, disobedience of court orders, isolation of independent minded jurists etc is able to affect the performance of the entire judiciary or elements of the judiciary or individual judges to the detriment of the justice imperative anchored in judicial autonomy and independence.

The judiciary itself or elements of the judiciary or individual members of the judiciary can be a severe danger to the judiciary when and if they allow themselves to be captive of the Executive, legislature and any other special interests like the opposition, the business community, foreign interests, personal interests etc and resulting in the forsaking of the mission of the judiciary to which they swore allegiance.

The Executive and the judiciary are further more dangerous to the judicial institution because there are no sanctions meted out to the Executive or the Judiciary itself when these two debase the judicial mission. The Executive branch can insult, threaten or appoint midgets to the judiciary or offer bribes to the judiciary or ignore court orders etc without any or little repercussions. The more dictatorially minded the Executive is, the more dangerous this branch is, to the judiciary or elements of it.

In terms of the judicial betrayal and danger posed by the judiciary by the judiciary itself or elements of the judiciary or individual members, there are also no sanctions meted out to control that dangerous behaviour. The judiciary knows when it or elements of it or individual members are a mockery to the judiciary or are captive of the Executive through bribery, compromise etc but without being able to do much or anything about it.

On the contrary, general public criticism of the judiciary is the least dangerous to the judiciary itself yet it is the most responded to by both the Executive and the judiciary and the most easily punished through contempt powers or punishment through banishment or threats of Armageddon on the culprits. How ironic! There is no evidence of any judiciary having collapsed because of public criticism. But there is massive evidence of behavioural change in the judiciary because of executive and judicial pressure on the judiciary. The President can remove the rebellious Chief Justice or individual judges, the outcome of judgments are affected and/or effected through executive pressure or influence of the Chief Justice or favoured judges etc.

There are heroic occasions when there is judicial rebellion against Executive and judicial attempts at judicial captivity. This is the subject matter of this article.

The history of the judiciary is emblazoned with the history of the seen, unseen, secret and hidden struggles between the Executive trying to imprison the judiciary into captivity and the rebellion and resistance of the judiciary and or elements of it or individual members of the judiciary from succumbing to judicial captivity. The more the judiciary or elements of it or individual judges insist on living up to their oath of office and beholden to the rule of law, the more intense the rebellion and resistance have been.

We have seen elements of the legal profession and the judiciary engage in judicial rebellion in the recent past At the beginning of the Century, we saw the Pakistan legal profession and the judiciary openly defying the military junta of Pervez Musharaf by openly demonstrating in the streets and protecting the threatened removal of the Chief Justice. It was a scene to behold watching lawyers in their black robes demonstrating in the streets and outside courts against the Executive attempt to enforce executive capture of the judiciary. That rebellion of the judiciary and legal profession was unprecedented. The rebellion led to the ouster of Pervez Musharraf from power, his exile and eventual conviction in absentia to serious crimes against the state and people of Pakistan. The legal profession and the judiciary do indeed have power of rebellion and resistance with visible results and continuation of the imperative of the rule of law in opposition to executive attempts at judicial captivity.

The week of mid June 2020 saw open rebellion by the legal profession and the judiciary in Malawi against the Executive attempt at judicial capture that took steps to remove the “rebellious” Chief Justice by unconstitutional means. The Chief Justice was regarded by the Executive as being rebellious by sanctioning the nullification of the presidential election results. It was a sight to memorialise seeing the lawyers, some in their white headgear, demonstrating and cheering at the rebellious gathering of the legal profession in support of the rule of law and their embattled Chief Justice. The legal profession and the judiciary in Malawi has shown that the legal profession and the judiciary can rebel against the Executive’s attempt at judicial capture. The outcome of that rebellion may not be known but that it has happened and can happen is important and instructive.

In mid June 2020 a judicial rebellion took place in the United States Supreme Court. One of the most conservative judges of that court, NEIL GORSUCH wrote a majority decision upholding the rights of Gays and Lesbians that went against the grain of President Trump who had appointed him and against the whims of the conservative majority in the US. The Justice was met with fierce fury for his rebellion as rarely seen in recent memory in US history. Gorsuch showed that at times captive judges can rebel to uphold the oath to which they swore allegiance against the strictures of the appointing authority.

Later that same week in Mid June 2020, the Chief Justice of the US engaged in judicial rebellion against the expectations of the Executive by ruling in favour of the rule of law rather than in favour of the Executive in an immigration case. Donald Trump wanted to truncate the law in removing immigrants who had come to the US as young children and had been given certain rights and assurances of staying in the US by previous administrations. Trump wanted to violate previous laid down procedures on this issue to summarily deport the persons involved. The Chief Justice refused to violate the law to the deep anger of Donald Trump leading to massive abusive offensive against the Chief Justice and the majority justice in the US Supreme Court. The Chief Justice has usually rebelled when it concerns the supreme reputation of the US Supreme Court or the US Judiciary. The examples from the US indicate that there are times when it is imperative to rebel against judicial capture in order to preserve the reputation of the judiciary and the cohesion of the entire country.

In Africa, we have examples from South Africa, Kenya and Malawi when the judiciary rebelled against judicial capture to ensure the rule of law and constitutionalism. The roaster of judges appointed in South Africa must be envied Mandela showed the way The personalities had suffered under apartheid and knew what justice meant under the rule of law. You cannot tamper with judicial autonomy and independence in South Africa. Kenya became the first country in Africa to annul a fraudulent Presidential election and the first judiciary in Africa to rebel in that situation to uphold the rule of law. Malawi followed. In both countries wars are raging to recapture the runaway judiciary. In Pakistan, the legal profession and the judiciary prevented through rebellion, judicial capture that led to the overthrow of a menacing military dictatorship. In the US after 911 debacle of September 11, 2001, the judiciary rebelled against attempts at judicial capture by refusing to deny the centuries old power of habeas corpus on so-called enemy combatants. The state enacted laws to deny habeas corpus. The judiciary demurred. On terrorism, judiciaries of UK, South Africa, Uganda, Israel and Australia rebelled and upheld the rule of law under conditions of emergency.

Judicial Rebellion must be celebrated as it protects the rule of law and constitutionalism and when judicial rebellion occurs it is like a breath of fresh air, something that is rare in the Age of Judicial capture and judicial captivity.

Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa teaches law and has studied and written about the judiciary widely.