Petauke district PF has some differences with Dora

PETAUKE district PF chairman Braston Mwansa says his executive has a frosty relationship with Dora Siliya for she does not recognise such an executive.

Siliya is the Petauke Central PF member of parliament.

But Petauke Central Constituency PF chairman Felix Ngulube says there is no confusion in the constituency and that Siliya is: “awesome and wonderful.”

On her part, Siliya, who is also information minister, said: “I don’t talk about Petauke. I let the voters, not a few officials, do the talking.”

In a letter dated June 16, 2020 addressed to Petauke district PF chairman, five PF officials in the district stepped down from their positions.

They also copied their resignation letter to Eastern Province PF chairman Andrew Lubusha and the governing party’s secretary general Davis Mwila.

Those who resigned are Nyika ward vice youth chairman Alfred Mwale, Petauke Central secretary Bizeck Mumba, Petauke district youth chairman Sezalio Banda, Petauke Central women’s secretary Nelly Phiri and Petauke Central vice youth information and publicity secretary Joseph Malaya.

They stated that their reason for resigning, inter alia, is that Eastern Province PF youth chairman Emmanuel Banda does not recognise the Petauke constituency and district executive committees.

The officials stated that Banda was distributing branded bicycles in Petauke Central Constituency.

They also accused Mwansa of using his position to prop up his business and that he was endorsing the ‘confusion’ being created by Banda.

When called for a comment, Mwansa said: “I advised the provincial youth chairman to say ‘stop distributing bicycles in the constituency’ and follow protocol and he stopped to distribute those bicycles.”

“He is waiting for us (district executive) to make a programme,” he said. “Concerning what they said [in their resignation letter], I don’t see any sense to put my business into politics. I can’t stop doing my business and concentrate on politics. Can it make any sense? How can they say I don’t pay much attention to the party and that I’m using my position to do business? I haven’t got even one contract and I don’t know how to bid for contracts.”

Asked how the district executive committee’s working relationship is with Siliya, Mwansa responded that it used to be okay, previously.

“We were working well together. But this time there are some tuma (small) wrangles. I don’t know where these wrangles came from. We have some differences with the MP,” said Mwansa. “In fact, the thing is that Honourable Siliya doesn’t recognise the district committee and that’s where the problem is. If she comes, she will do her politics and leaves like that. She doesn’t even pay a courtesy call to the district committee.”

In a separate interview, Ngulube said: “there is no confusion in Petauke Central, sir. Get it from me; I’m the chairman for the constituency.”

“If you can find out from them (those who have resigned), what they are saying is that they haven’t benefited from the party. I think they have a hidden agenda. We had a constituency meeting today (Friday) and we were looking at the same,” he said. “You see, these three officials of the constituency, at no point did they say anything to the [constituency] executive committee. They just gave us a letter of resignation. But the truth of the matter is that these people all along haven’t been telling us anything. As the constituency chairman, I was supposed to know if at all there were these problems. But I’m just getting it now that there is this and that.”

Ngulube stressed that there was peace among PF officials in Petauke Central Constituency.

“We are doing fine with the area member of parliament, Dora Siliya. We have been going round in the constituency, visiting some branch officials, ward officials. [There is] no confusion whatsoever,” Ngulube said, adding that those who resigned are friends. “It’s an orchestrated move by some outsiders. There’s a person called Machona who met me this afternoon (Friday afternoon) and he told me that ‘you should support this thing, the reasons they have cited for resigning’. So, I tended to wonder and said why when I know nothing about it? So, all-in-all, there are no confusions in Petauke – everything is going on smoothly.”

He added that the constituency officials who resigned had no impact.

“These three guys (constituency officials) have no following,” Ngulube said.

On the constituency executive committee’s working relationship with Siliya, Ngulube said: “awesome! Wonderful! There is no problem whatsoever.”

“The MP has been very instrumental in running the affairs of the party. Honourable Siliya has been excellent. When the coronavirus came in, the party in Petauke had gone to sleep but she came in, sending resources for us so that we go round the constituency,” said Ngulube. “So, everything is okay with Honourable Siliya”.

Meanwhile, when reached for his opinion on the resignations, Katongo Moses Mutale, who was Petauke district PF secretary from 2004 to 2013, said: “hunger is the major issue which brings differences.”

“If people say there are differences within the party structures in Petauke, to me it’s because of suspicions. Officials suspect each other that maybe this one is gaining. But us who understand these politics of nowadays, we see that there is nothing on the table,” said Mutale, a Petauke resident.