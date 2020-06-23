East UPND disown ex-party official Mwambula

EASTERN Province UPND chairperson Paul Thole and provincial information and publicity secretary Victor Mbuzi on Saturday denounced former party provincial deputy information and publicity secretary Msusa Mwambula for allegedly masquerading as a UPND official when was PF where he defected last year.

Mwambula, who featured on Radio Maria and Smooth FM together with PF provincial youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda on Saturday night and Sunday morning, supported the Food Reserve Agency maize floor price.

He claimed that he decided to accompany Banda so that he could provide checks and balances.

But midway into the programme, Thole informed the presenter of the programme on Radio Maria Chaibu Nkhoma that Mwambula was just masquerading as a UPND official when he left last year.

In reacting to Thole’s comments, Mwambula said he was now applying to join PF because he had been disowned by his party.

And Mbuzi told Smooth FM that Mwambula was given K15 000 to defect to PF.

He said Mwambula should not be given attention because he was not a trusted individual.

But Mwambula said he was not bought and that he was not worthy K15 000.

“What is known for sure is that a person cannot be bought, even when you put me on sale I can’t be bought at K15 pin. I am an expensive person, if there is a person who needs money or if the PF buy people they can easily buy Mbuzi. I have things that I do to sustain my life, I can manage to raise that K15 000 that he is talking about,” he said.

Mwambula said the UPND disowned him because he was poor but was a gifted speaker.

But later in an interview, Mbuzi said Mwambula defected to PF last year and he was no longer a UPND.

He said Mwambula was dropped as deputy IPS last year adding that he was now driving the PF agenda.

“Maybe he has gone to PF to join his people. Mwambula is Nsenga, Jay Banda is Nsenga and they both come from Msanzala,” Mbuzi said.

He also announced that former MMD Lundazi district chairperson Godfrey Mapili has joined UPND.