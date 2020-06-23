HH must forget east vote – Antonio

GOVERNING PF deputy media director Antonio Mwanza says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must move out of the comfort of his house in New Kasama so that he can appreciate how PF government has developed Eastern Province.

Mwanza was rebutting Hichilema’s interview on Chipata’s Radio Maria on Friday.

He told Hichilema that leadership was not mang’weng’we (child’s play) where one could simply say: “this one also should now come.”

Mwanza, in an interview, said for as long as the PF continued to spearhead superior agricultural incentives Hichilema must forget about easterners.

He argued that easterners vote on merit, unlike on trial and error.

“Bembas say umwana ushenda atasha nyina ukunaya (a child who doesn’t travel appreciates only the mother’s style of cooking). That’s what happens when you are speaking from the comfort of your house, instead of being out in the field to know exactly what is going on. First of all, this is a leader who has opted to isolate himself from the people,” Mwanza said. “He’s gone into isolation, meaning he is in the forefront inciting youths to go and protest and demonstrate while he is in the comfort of his house where he is operating from. If Mr Hichilema could have the courage and the passion for the Zambians, he would have moved from that house of his to go to Eastern Province and find out how Eastern Province has developed under the Patriotic Front. He says ‘tiyeseniko naise (try us as well).’ We want to remind Mr Hichilema that leadership is not mang’weng’we (child’s play) where you say this one also should now come. No! The Zambian people do not vote for people on trial and error. [But] they vote on the basis of the manifesto and the character.”

He reiterated that the UPND had no manifesto.

“So, what’s the basis for the Zambian people to vote for Hichilema when he has no manifesto? He has not proven that he has love for the Zambian people; he is hiding in the comfort of his house,” Mwanza said.

He highlighted some of the reasons easterners would not vote for Hichilema next year.

“Let me tell Mr Hichilema why, particularly easterners, we are not voting for him; the development that Eastern Province has enjoyed under PF is unprecedented. From 1964, Eastern Province has been getting electricity from Malawi but the PF has expanded the Lunzua Power Station and the Eastern Province has started getting power locally. But Hichilema doesn’t know those things because he is in his house,” Mwanza explained. “From 1964, Luangwa district was depending on diesel as a source of fuel. But today, thanks to the Patriotic Front, Luangwa has been connected to the national grid and people are able to access electricity, instead of depending on diesel. If Mr Hichilema had care for the Zambians, he would have moved out of his house and seen for himself how the Patriotic Front has built the Great East Road and how we have extended the road that goes to Mwami border.”

He added that if Hichilema left his house, instead of fearing the coronavirus, he would have seen the roads that President Edgar Lungu was commissioning in Eastern Province.

“He would have gone to Mwami and seen the state-of-the-art road that leads there. But since he is in his house, he doesn’t know what is going on. He would have seen the one-stop border post that we are building at Mwami,” Mwanza said.

“He is talking about hospitals…That’s the problem of being under the comfort of his blankets. There is Kalindawalo Hospital – a modern hospital in Petauke. We would have even taken him to Edgar Chagwa Lungu Technical Secondary School in Lusangazi district.”

Mwanza said Hichilema could not know about all these things because “he doesn’t move.”

“I would have taken him to my village, Lubilo village in chief Msoro and I would have shown him how we never had electricity but we now have electricity in my village. My relatives in the village used to rely on one bag of fertiliser and one meda of seed but today the PF government is giving them eight bags of fertiliser each plus a 10 kg of seed, chemicals and extension work. He would have seen how Eastern Province has developed – how many schools, colleges we have expanded, including Chipata Teachers’ Training College,” said Mwanza.

“Mr Hichilema should move out of the comfort of his house in New Kasama, and start moving so that he can appreciate how PF has developed Eastern Province. I want to tell him that for us as easterners, we are farmers. So, for as long as the PF continues to give us the farmer input support and all the incentives in agriculture, Hichilema must forget about easterners. I want to remind him that the wise came from the east; we don’t play mang’weng’we with leadership. No, badaala (old man)! The people of Eastern Province vote on merit.”