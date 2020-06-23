Opposition taking Bill 10 as an opportunity to institute regime change – Kopulande

WHAT is in Bill 10 that must bring the skies down, Chembe PF member of parliament Sebastian Kopulande has asked.

He believes that the opposition is looking at the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 as an opportunity to institute regime change.

He said the opposition wanted to subject the government to humiliation and embarrassment by agitating for the failure to enact Bill 10.

Kopulande was speaking at a day-long media engagement organised by the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) at Mika Lodge in in Lusaka’s Jesmondine on Sunday.

There is currently huge marketing of Bill 10 by PF supporters and the ruling party’s surrogates, as well as consistent ‘dressing down’ of the bill by anti-PF voices.

“When a government brings a constitution amendment bill to Parliament, it raises opposition sentiment. The opposition sentiment, in this case, is that if the bill fails, that is a government failure. Our friends in the opposition are reading Bill 10 as a referendum on the legitimacy of the PF as a government,” Kopulande said. “So they are taking this as an opportunity to institute regime change. When you want to defeat a government bill, then the government is embarrassed to the public. This is what it’s all about – it’s all about politics. You (journalists) have gone through Bill 10 and I’m sure you have been given a raw bill 10, as it came out of NDF (National Dialogue Forum).”

He asked: “is there anything in Bill 10 that is so objectionable that warrants the acrimony that we are seeing today?”

“You tell me anything that warrants the acrimony that we have seen all over the place. What is in Bill 10 that must bring the skies down? What is it in Bill 10 why Zambia should stop existing; why we must put Zambia on fire? What is it in there that makes it necessary for us to put Zambia on fire? Tell me!” he stressed. “It’s a political game being played using the law, the Constitution. The hour has come to put government under humiliation and embarrassment. Even when we campaigned to remove Kenneth Kaunda, we didn’t do it this way – that we put Zambia on fire. That we went to the international community and tell the international community [that] ‘put sanctions on Zambia.’ We never did that.”

Asked if the enactment of Bill 10 would be possible in an environment where tempers are high, Kopulande glossed over, in response.

“What is your understanding of regime change? Regime change is changing government and that’s what the opposition looks for. Where did you see high tempers? We are the best of friends as MPs. Even in the opposition they are our best friends…” Kopulande said. “When you hear us politicking outside, don’t think that’s how we play the game once we are inside there. We operate as Parliament…What we do there is that we fight to convince each other, to buy ourselves to our side of the argument. We argue and we argue vehemently. But we are not at war.”

He added that standing order 145 was instructive that all members of a select committee could not vote against a bill and a report whose scrutiny they were part of.

Kopulande claimed that what would be debated in the House is Bill 10, as well as the select committee’s report.

He also expressed frustration that Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, and Monze Central UPND member of parliament, Jack Mwiimbu, who is a lawyer, was misleading Zambians on Bill 10.