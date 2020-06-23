UNZALARU asks management to address pending issues before reopening

THE University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) has cautioned management against reopening the institution before resolving several pending issues affecting lecturers.

The University of Zambia (UNZA) is scheduled to reopen on June 29 for all fourth-year students, two months after the institution closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, UNZALARU general secretary Dr Kelvin Mambwe said perpetual delays in the payment of workers’ contractual obligations topped the list of pending issues.

He noted with regret that the university so far owed unionised staff two months salaries arrears.

“This time around the University owes our members two months salaries, that is May and June salaries. This is in addition to six months’ salary arrears of 2019 and a special allowance called excess teaching for 2019 which accrued to lecturers who took course overloads,” Dr Mambwe explained.

“Monthly bills such as rentals, electricity, water, etc. don’t understand the challenges that this management has. Hunger doesn’t understand their challenges. Our children have to feed; they have to go to school. These cannot understand management challenges.”

He revealed that UNZA owed lecturers gratuities from as far back as January 2011.

“We will not allow this trend of delayed gratuities to be extended to our monthly salaries. This is what keeps us going. This month, our members with bank loans, for example, are likely to suffer double, even triple loan deductions when they receive their late salaries because the banks have to recover the instalments for May and June,” he stated further.

“The pain that our members are going through is unexplainable. Imagine the embarrassment that we have to face from landlords every month and from our own children for failing to put food on the table on time. Imagine going to school, acquiring all these higher qualifications and only to be treated like casual workers.”

Dr Mambwe stated that currently, the situation for lecturers and researchers was worse than that of casual workers.

He stated that the trend was demotivating and that working for the public university had become identical to slavery.

“We are therefore calling upon management and the government to do the right thing; to prioritise higher education by funding it adequately and on time. We have suffered enough. What more do they want to hear from us? Do they want us to protest on the streets of Lusaka in order for them to feel the pain that our members are going through, the embarrassment that we have to contend with month in month out with our highest degrees in our pockets?’’ asked Dr Mambwe.

“What wrong have we done as intellectuals to this nation to deserve such treatment? Was it a crime to go to school and become lecturers? What does the PF government want us to do in order for them to understand the magnitude of our plight? Natucula pafula (we’ve suffered enough).”