We work with ACC – Lusambo

BOWMAN Lusambo says there is no need to report him to the Anti-Corruption Commission because he “works with them”.

Several Patriotic Front youths, recently, reported Lusaka Province minister Lusambo for abrogation of section 21(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

According to a report deposited at the ACC’s Office of the Director General, Celestin Rocky Mukandila, Rodgers Roy Mugala, Simon Mulenga Mwila, Bennett Musonda, Mpage Kachingwe and Geoffrey Mutale Mwila reported Lusambo for abuse of authority of office.

“We also note with concern that the Honourable Lusambo has been donating assorted goods worth millions of kwacha to his constituency beyond his income and financial means as a minister and member of parliament, which donations have been in the public domain for more than a year now. Kindly investigate the same for possible abrogation of the anti-corruption commission Act,” read in part the report to the director general. “We wish to make a formal complaint against the Honourable Minister for Lusaka Province Mr Bowman C. Lusambo on several acts of abuse of authority of office. First and foremost, we wish to make this complaint as Zambian citizens endowed with the responsibility to be patriotic to Zambia and promote its development and good image; as well as those who endeavour to acquire basic understanding of the Constitution and promote its ideals and objectives; as provided under Article 43(1)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) number of 2016 respectively and finally as good governance and human rights advocates.”

The six youths submitted that checks and balances remain a preserve of every citizen of Zambia as well as adhere to achieve the nation’s values and principles.

They urged that Lusambo’s actions be investigated and consequently prosecuted.

But Lusambo has wondered why he should be reported to the ACC.

“We work with the ACC, there is even no need to send them. I don’t hear anything. We work with ba ACC. That is just some cheap talk. Why report to the ACC? For what? We are here to work for them,” Lusambo said.

He said this at his residence on Sunday when he hosted a luncheon for persons with disabilities.

“It is shocking. We are here for community work. So this work tulichita (we are doing) is for the people of Kabushi Constituency, but others will not appreciate. Ours is for community service,” said Lusambo.