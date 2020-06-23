ZAMRA, DEC arrest Chipata teacher for operating illegal pharmacy

A 34-YEAR-OLD teacher of Chipata has been arrested for operating a pharmacy without a certificate of registration and for being in possession of government medicine suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

George Banda was detained at Chipata Police S0t1022ation pending procession of court documents required for prosecution.

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority senior public relations officer Christabel Mutale stated that Banda was apprehended following routine operations by ZAMRA inspectors in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Commission officers at Dyakanani market in Mchini Compound.

“The Authority wishes to issue a stern warning to all those engaging in such vices to refrain from doing so or risk being prosecuted,” stated Mutale.