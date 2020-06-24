Depart from dictatorship path, ALN urges Zambian govt

THE Africa Liberal Network (ALN) has observed that Zambia’s political situation is deteriorating.

ALN is an organisation of 44 political parties from 30 countries in Africa.

It is an associated organisation of Liberal International, the political family to which liberal democratic parties belong.

At a resolution passed on Sunday in Accra, Ghana by more than 30 African countries, the Zambian government has been asked to restore democracy in the country.

“Now therefore, the Zambian government which is a member of the African Union and signatory to the African Union Agenda 2063, African Charter on Human Rights, African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance is implored to uphold the ideals of Agenda 2063 by doing the following: (i) depart from the path of dictatorship and allow democracy to prevail,” stated the resolutions

read by ALN president Steven Mokgalapa. “(ii) call upon the Zambian government to amend the public order Act and free political activity in keeping with democratic principles; (iii) prevent the escalation of tensions, political violence and state brutality and give back to the citizens their normal lives; (iv) stop cold blooded arrests and incarcerations of citizens as the case was with the incarceration of the UPND president Hakainde Hichilema in April 2017, on trumped up treason charges; (v) stamp out corruption as it has created unbearable conditions for the majority of the citizens; and (v) uphold liberal values to level the political playing ground in line with competitive politics.”

The Assembly noted that the Zambian government lacked commitment to national unity, good governance, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law as enshrined in the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

The Assembly further observed that Zambia was sliding into a one party dictatorship as press freedom, freedoms of expression, assembly, among others, were being trampled upon every day.

The Assembly is concerned that the prevailing circumstances were fueling tension in the country, threatening peace and stability, thereby exposing the country and all its values to the dangers of civil strife, displacement and misery.

The ALN general assembly was hosted by the Progressive People’s Party of Ghana with support from the Liberal Democrats of the United Kingdom, Friedrich Naumann Foundation of Germany, the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of the Netherlands and the Democrats 66 party of Europe.