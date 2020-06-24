KABILA QUITS NKANA TOP JOB

MOPANI Copper Mines Plc has appointed engineering projects superintendent, Joseph Silwamba, as president of Nkana Football Club after the stepping down of Everisto Kabila from the position on Friday.

Mopani Copper Mines Plc acting chief executive officer Charles Sakanya confirmed Kabila’s resignation and announced that Silwamba, the vice-president of Nkana FC, would take over as president from July 1, 2020.

Silwamba, who has been part of the Nkana FC executive since 2012, has in the past headed Diggers Rugby Club on three occasions (2004, 2005 and 2008), served as vice-president of the Zambia Rugby Union (2012) and as National Sports Council of Zambia board member.

And in another statement Kabila said he had indicated to Mopani earlier in the season that he would only go up to the 2019-2020 season.

“It’s been a great journey together since 2014. The journey has not been easy but we soldiered on and scored many successes together. I must admit that there were many areas that we didn’t do well and require improvement. The club is so demanding and requires commitment and great focus and I have no doubt that our current executive, secretaries, technical bench, players and soccer fans at large will soldier on and make this wonderful club a successful,” stated Kabila.

“Challenges are everywhere and are part of life in any organisation. I am 100 per cent sure that we will rise above them. I, earlier on this year, indicated to Mopani management of my intentions to only go up to the end of 2019/20 season. I have felt that the time is now and today (Friday) was the last day as Nkana FC president.”

Kabila, the engineering business unit manager at Mopani, was seconded to head the executive committee of Nkana FC in 2015.

And during his tenure, Nkana finished second in the 2018 Super League season and went on to reach the Quarter Finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The club also won the 2018 Barclays Cup (now renamed ABSA Cup) and the Zoom Ndhlovu Charity Shield for two years on the bounce (2018 and 2019).

It was also during Kabila’s reign that Nkana FC established the youth academy (Young Nkana) currently playing in Division 3, and has continued to produce shining stars such as Moses Nyondo, Justin Mwanza and Patrick Gondwe.