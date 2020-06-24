Lungu a lame duck President – Sangwa

CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says President Edgar Lungu is interfering with the work of parliament over his pronouncements on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

He stressing that he’s a lame duck President with 13 months before he leaves office, “and he’s not eligible for reelection”.

Sangwa says President Lungu is not the right messenger for Bill 10 because he does not even qualify to stand in next year’s elections.

Featuring on Radio Phoenix’s Let the people talk live phone-in programme in Lusaka yesterday, he called on citizens to reject President Lungu’s abrogation of the Constitution.

“So, this is interference by the President in the legislative process, in the work of the Assembly. And what the Assembly is supposed to do is simply to reject that because then basically the Assembly is being treated like a rubberstamp. It clearly shows that the President has no respect for the Assembly,” he said. “…Before we go to the content, the questions is, is President Lungu the right messenger for Bill 10? That’s what we should be talking about. Is he the right person? Can he sincerely be the advocate for the amendment of the Constitution? In my view I’ll tell you, no. Why? Because he’s a lame duck President. He has 13 months before he leaves office, and he’s not eligible for reelection. The question is, should he be the face of trying to amend the Constitution? The answer is no, because what will be his agenda?”

He described amendments justice minister Given Lubinda claims to have made to the bill and gazette outside parliament as madness.

Sangwa advised President Lungu to allow parliament to deliberate on the bill without his interference.

“And whatever has happened is madness. No sane people could do what they’ve done. First of all, there’s no provision in our laws that in the middle of the legislative process you can gazette another bill seeking to amend the bill that is in the Assembly, outside the Assembly. There’s no such a law. In any case, this is lawlessness. And, in fact, it violates the Constitution,” Sangwa explained. “Whatever you have seen here is crazy, it’s unprecedented, it’s not backed by any law. So, the Assembly must finish its work first. And, right now, the Assembly hasn’t finished its work; they haven’t even voted. It hasn’t even gotten to a vote during the Second Reading. Then how do you start talking about the Constitution? Let the Assembly do its work independent of interference from the President; that’s the system we have in place. We have to respect our own Constitution; that is what the rule of law is all about.”

Sangwa advised President Lungu to consolidate on his legacy since he does not qualify to stand again.

He cited late president Frederick Chiluba who engineered the 1996 Constitution against his biggest political rival Kenneth Kaunda by introducing a parentage clause.

“When you are in that position you are going towards the end of your term, the issue is to consolidate on your gains, the issue is to consolidate on your legacy, not to open up a new… Yes, that agenda may not be farfetched, but you cannot use the Constitution as a political tool, you can’t. It has been used before, but we shouldn’t allow it to be used again,” Sangwa said.

“Now, we cannot allow the Constitution to be used as a political tool to favour the party in power against its opponents. That is never, and that has never been the objective of the Constitution. The Constitution has to remain politically neutral. It is there to serve any government that comes to power. You cannot engineer the Constitution to favour your position as a party.”

He explained that the country had a clear legal process of amending bills and not what the PF have done now.

“We have a procedure, and that procedure for amending laws is provided for in the Constitution. Clearly, whoever issued that memo does not understand how this country is supposed to work, does not even understand what Parliament is. Now, parliament is not a body, it’s a concept. You have the National Assembly and the President working together. And the product of that cooperation is always an Act of Parliament; so, there’s a process,” Sangwa explained. “The President generates the bill, it is received by the Assembly, and the Assembly debates that bill. Now once the Assembly debates that bill; it can approve it with or without amendments. Now, once the bill has been passed on to the Assembly, the only time that the President will see it, it is after the process in the National Assembly is complete; then the bills is passed. When it is passed, it is taken to the President. The President will look at it [and ask], is this what I sent you? If he agrees with it, he gives it assent, he signs it; then it becomes law. If the President does not agree with what the Assembly has passed, he sends it back with his recommendations; that’s the procedure we have.”

He advised President Lungu and team to stop telling lies about purported amendments to Bill 10.

“There’s no provision to pull out a bill in midstream; it’s lawlessness. Whatever they’ve written on it is crazy. It says parliamentary amendments, there’s no such a thing as parliamentary amendments; there’s nothing like that in law,” said Sangwa. “But you don’t force matters, you don’t create affection, you don’t begin to tell lies about or violate the Constitution in the process just because you have an agenda to satisfy. We still have laws, and those laws must be respected. There’s no provision in our laws for the President to comment on a bill midstream; he can’t. In fact, he shouldn’t even see it. There’s no such a provision because you are passing it over; you have done your job. Let the Assembly do its job as well. Once the Assembly is done, it will bring it over to you.”