Tell the nation who the gassers are before pushing for Bill 10 – Mufalali

UPND national youth chairman Likando Mufalali has challenged the PF to tell the nation who the gassers are before pushing for Bill 10.

In a statement yesterday, Mufalali said the Patriotic Front was desperate to pass Bill 10 not because they cared for Zambians but because they want to use it to perpetuate their stay in office.

He said the PF regime was ready to do whatever it takes to have Bill 10 passed.

“As the United Party for National Development, we find the PF’s desperation with regard to Bill 10 worrying. Never in the political history of our great nation have we seen the executive arm of government offer huge sums of money and vehicles to the opposition and independent MPs to vote for the Bill,” Mufalali said.

“We want to tell the PF that good laws are not made through bribery and corruption as they are doing. Good laws are made through consensus,” he said.

Mufalali insisted like many others that the PF withdraws Bill 10 and call all stakeholders that include all the three church mother bodies so that every sector of the nation could have input into the important document.

He said it was surprising that even amidst pressing national issues such as the Coronavirus pandemic and mounting poverty levels, which need urgent attention, the PF had gone into overdrive promoting Bill 10 at huge cost to taxpayers.

“The PF have crisscrossed the country to gunner support for it. They and their surrogates of all hues and shades have desperately tried to make the case for Bill 10. As they say, you can fool some people sometimes, but you can’t fool all the people all the time. The PF will not manage to fool all the Zambians this time. The Zambian people want to reclaim their country. They want to regain their country from this regime of thieves, corrupt and ineptitude individuals,” Mufalali said

The UPND youth leader advised the PF government he schemers to think about the suffering Zambians have been subjected to because of their appetite to enrich themselves at the expense of the people they swore to serve.

He said the Zambian people were still waiting for answers on the gassing attacks they were subjected to.

“Zambians want to know who was behind it. They want those bloodthirsty, evil people brought to justice. They also want to know who the owner of the 48 houses is. Zambians also deserve to know why their government procured ambulances and fire tenders at exaggerated amounts,” Mufalali said.

“They deserve to know why their government prefers to give away their gold to foreigners even when some Zambians are ready to invest more in the sector than what the foreigners are offering. Zambians deserve to know why their President does not suspend corruption accused ministers and continues to wine and dine with them instead of allowing law-enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate them,” said.

Mufalali lamented that the economic situation in the country was dire such that some citizens had resorted to committing suicide because they were hopeless.

He advised President Lungu to step aside and allow competent people to take over from him.

Mufalali said President Lungu must know by now that the difficulties encountered to pass Bill 10 through the second reading was an indication that his government had lost its legitimacy and moral right to use state power as the governed have withdrawn their consent to be governed by his regime.

“We also want to tell the PF that there is nothing wrong with any citizen to offer solidarity or legal services to Chellah Tukuta because the whole country knows that what he has spoken against is our every day cry,” Mufalali said adding, “The PF, through their national youth chairman Kelvin Sampa contend that president Hakainde Hichilema is the one sponsoring the Zambian youth to protest against the PF misrule,” he said.

He said no matter how one tried to politicise the fall out of the PF with the Zambian people, nothing said would give hope to the disgruntled youths the President wanted silenced.

Mufalali said the PF assertions that the youths were sponsored only infuriates them more because they had lived through the ruling party’s corruption and tyranny.