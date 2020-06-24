Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna

World Bank identifies M&E as instrumental in governance

DR GLADYS Lopez-Acevedo, a lead economist and a global leader at the World Bank in the Poverty and Equity Global Practice, expertly advises that information that Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) programmes and systems generate is critical for raising awareness and promoting a debate about the efficiency of public projects, programmes and policies. It can empower citizens to hold their governments accountable. This thinking and mental formation is my focus in today’s edition!

Truth be told, Zambia’s results culture is still very weak across institutions and among citizens. Both the supply side and demand side of our existing but poorly performing M&E systems in the country remain inadequate. In public institutions that include government line ministries, provinces and other agencies, M&E functions are predominantly still in their embryonic stages. The systems still lack key components such as M&E champions at institutional leadership levels, appropriated technologies, M&E skills, budgets to support M&E activities and indeed M&E frameworks and tools. In Zambia, the private sector is equally not any better when it comes to clearly developing and implementing functional M&E systems. All they are engaged in are traditional practices of monitoring without any deeper undertakings of contemporary M&E and broadly in the utilisation of evidence to deliver development decisions, policies, projects and programmes. However, among civil society organisations, some positive efforts in M&E can be traced although implemented in fragmentation.

Arising from the malfunctioning systems for M&E, Zambia and many other countries have found themselves struggling to develop and implement coherent interventions that practically improved people’s wellbeing. To demonstrate to stakeholders what works, what does not work and reasons why it has been problematic among countries and governments. This is the point I have been making on this platform and I will continue making it because I strongly believe it is a perfect tool for poverty reduction and development. M&E, when successfully executed can benefit a country in three fundamental ways – accountability, feedback and learning. The M&E agenda is not an agenda of individual persons but a global phenomenon and practice. Governments, multilateral and bilateral agencies, all donor and development organisations are increasingly building and strengthening their M&E functions. What does the World Bank say about M&E? How does it value and ask governments to treat M&E and generally the use of evidence in development policy and decision making processes? Today, I am making my point using expert advice from an experienced World Bank Economist and author in the field and specialization of Results Based Management (RBM) and M&E.

Dr Lopez-Acevedo does not mince her words when she says: Good government is key to inclusive socio-economic development, and accountability is key to good government. She further gives a summary and says:

• The World Bank works with client countries to make public programmes more effective and inclusive.

• M&E systems can stimulate public debate and hold governments accountable.

• M&E systems must be supported at the highest level of government and sustained over time.

Dr Lopez-Acevedo further responds to specific astounding M&E questions. Please, pay attention to both the questions and responses:

How can M&E be used to increase government transparency? The information that M&E programmes and systems generate is critical for raising awareness and promoting a debate about the efficiency of public programmes and policies. It can empower citizen to hold their government accountable – as long as there are also the mechanisms in place for the government to use this feedback to make changes in budgeting, planning, or efficiency of programmes.

What is the link between M&E and “impact evaluation?” Monitoring takes place when a programme is implemented, and evaluated at the end of a project. Impact evaluation is a method used at the results-stage of projects to analyse differences in outcomes, with and without the programme.

How can results become part of the budget-decision process? M&E results can be fed into budget decision making through careful planning and implementation during the policy cycle. Some countries are more advanced than others in this process as it requires sustained engagement at the highest level of government.

What are the challenges associated with M&E implementation? It depends on the country context and stage of development. But in general, we can identify four main challenges or requirements that must be met for M&E programmes to be successful:

• engagement at the highest level of government

• incentives that promote the use and generation of performance information

• capacity to sustain the efforts of M&E

• access to good data and indicators

What type of information is needed, and why? Having good information is critical for evidence-based policy. You need not just general information, but also tailored information. An example could be school reports that allow parents to track the children’s and schools’ performance. This information could ultimately influence the allocation of resources to these schools.

How would you describe the World Bank’s M&E partnerships with governments? Our partnerships have been very good and fruitful. We have learned a lot from governments’ level of knowledge and their dedication and willingness to promote a culture of accountability and evaluation.

Can you give us examples of some technical assistance you have provided to strengthen M&E? We had been working with several countries such as South Africa, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Zambia, among others. South Africa, for example, has a strong mandate from the president and the presidency office to manage for results. There are some performance agreements between the president and the ministries to meet predefined targets in eight outcomes that govern the national development plan. The South African model has encountered many challenges because of a lack of direction in ministries to work together and achieve the stated outcome set by the Presidency Office. Together with country teams, we are working with the Ministry of Rural Development and Land Affairs, a pioneer in carrying out rigorous evaluation, to help them develop and implement their M&E strategic plan and to sequence their actions to build the foundations of a sound M&E in the ministry. Chile, meanwhile, has a long history of sound monitoring and evaluation of programmes. Working with country teams, we are supporting the Ministry of Planning improve the M&E of their social programmes. We are helping Chile introduce ex-ante (before event) and ex-post (after event) evaluation methods and set up guidelines to carry out M&E in the ministry.

Another example is Brazil, where the Presidency is taking an active role in promoting performance management. We are supporting country teams by providing technical assistance. We hope that an assessment of M&E in the country will help inform the administration and advance performance management. It is my considered view that those who hosted views that M&E was an option to delivery of quality development outcomes to the masses are now genuine concerts of RBM and M&E. Aluta continua (struggle continues) for a Zambia committed to entrenching M&E theory and practice in governance.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm