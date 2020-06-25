Chella Tukuta applies for hebeas corpus

PHOTOGRAPHER Cornelius Tukuta has applied for habeas corpus in the Lusaka High Court seeking a determination on the legality of his arrest and detention.

Tukuta, who was arrested last week and charged with criminal libel, has cited Attorney General Likando Kalaluka in his matter demanding that his body be taken to court by the police so that the court can examine and determine whether his arrest and detention were legal.

According to an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for leave to issue writ of Habeas Corpus Ad Subjiciendum, Tukuta contended that since his apprehension on June 17, 2020 at around 22:00 hours, he has not been granted police bond or appeared before the court to answer to any charges levelled against him.

He said he was formally arrested and charged with four counts of criminal libel on Friday June 19 while at Lusaka Central Police Station.

Tukuta further stated that on June 22, around 04:30 hours, he was taken to Ndola Central Police Station where he has been in custody to date without being given police bond.