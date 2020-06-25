COVID-19 has complicated human rights of persons with mental disabilities in Zambia – MHUNZA

THE Mental Health Users Network of Zambia says persons with mental and psychosocial disabilities, including those with intellectual disabilities continue to suffer stigma and discrimination in the Zambian society.

Addressing the media in Lusaka on Monday, MHUNZA director Sylvester Katontoka said the status quo needed to change.

He said more needed to be done to respect the rights of people with mental disabilities and enable their access to important social services.

Katontoka, however, noted the progress the State had made in improving the legal framework by putting in place a Mental Health Act 2019, by repealing the archaic mental disorders Act.

“We make an urgent appeal to government to immediately put in place measures to implement this progressive law so that crucial mental health services can be made available and adequate community support systems for mental health established,” Katontoka said.

MHUNZA has demanded for the immediate establishment of the Mental Health Council created by the new law.

He said the establishment of the Mental Health Council should help provide a coordinated mechanism for the provision of quality health services and for adherence by all state institutions to human rights standards applicable to persons with mental health problems and disabilities.

Further, Katontoka said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had complicated the human rights situation of persons with mental disabilities in Zambia.

“Because of lock downs in some sectors of the economy, provision of crucial services, including medication has been affected. There is a rise in mental health conditions such as stress and depression in the general population as a result of the pandemic and government needs to invest more in handling the mental health crisis arising from the pandemic and its associated impact on social and economic activities,” he said.

Katontoka lamented that financing for mental health services was still very low and continues to linger at less than one percent of the total health budget.

He demanded that as government forecasts its expenditure in view of COVID-19, the government provides for increase in allocation to the health budget to mental health.

MHUNZA chairperson Mulima Kasote revealed that his organisation and Disability Rights Watch (DRW) on November 27, 2019 launched a constitutional petition against the State in the High Court at Lusaka contesting the constitutionality of Section 4 of the Mental Health Act of 2019, which they allege infringes on the rights of persons with mental disabilities.

The petitioners, Katontoka and Waliuya Wamundila, have argued that their rights and the rights of all persons with mental and psychosocial disabilities as protected by Articles 11 (a), 13 (1), 19 (1) and 23 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia (“the Constitution”) were violated by section 4 of the Mental Health Act, No 6 of 2019 (“The Mental Health Act”).

Kasote said the petitioners have alleged that Section 4(1) of the Mental Health Act restricts the universal right to enjoy one’s legal capacity and deprives persons with mental and psychosocial disabilities of legal capacity, which was the right to make decisions on an equal basis with others.

“The Petitioners have further informed the Court that Section 4(2) of the Mental Health Act conflates mental capacity with legal capacity, instead of protecting and enabling the inherent right to legal capacity. It is also their considered view that Section 4(2) permits a person deprived of their legal capacity to be denied the right to perform any function that requires legal capacity,” Kasote said.

He said the petitioners further allege that Section 4(5) of the Mental Health Act empowers courts to legally disqualify persons with mental and psychosocial disabilities from enjoying their legal capacity under all laws in the Republic of Zambia.

The Petitioners informed the Court that the Act fails to provide for adequate measures to provide the support that persons with mental and psychosocial disabilities may require in order to enjoy their right to exercise their legal capacity on an equal basis with others.

“The Petitioners therefore seek from the High Court an order to determine and declare that section 4 of the Mental Health Act contravenes the rights of persons with mental disabilities to personal liberty, security of person and protection of the law as guaranteed by Articles 11 (a) and 13 (1) of the Constitution and therefore should be declared null and void,” Kasote said.

Further, Kasote said the Petitioners have asked the High Court to determine and declare that section 4 of the Mental Health Act is discriminatory in its effect and contravenes the persons with mental disabilities right to protection from discrimination as guaranteed by Article 23 (1) of the Constitution and therefore is null and void.

He mentioned that the matter comes up before the Lusaka High Court on the July 22.