Crestfallen Lubinda defers Bill 10

[By Salim Dawood and Melony Chisanga]

JUSTICE minister Given Lubinda yesterday asked for deferring controversial Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 to a later date of the current session without citing reasons.

But UPND members of parliament said time lapse had automatically killed Bill 10, according to the procedures of Parliament.

“Mr Speaker, it is with a heavy heart that I move to defer the bill to a later date of this session…” a crestfallen Lubinda requested.

In his ruling, Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini guided that, “Very well. Honourable minister obviously you are aware that this bill has had a long traverse since its first publication. And as we speak now, we are in the last meeting of the Fourth Session. And as you’ve rightly pointed out, any deferment to be allowed can only be in the course of this meeting. And, therefore, I would like you to ensure that through your office and the Office of the Clerk [of the National Assembly], you closely coordinate your efforts and indicate in good time the day when you are ready to proceed and conclude this particular matter. And, of course, as you have already implied yourself that it cannot be on a day later than the last day of this meeting. So leave is granted.”

But addressing the media at the party secretariat yesterday, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu said according to parliamentary procedures, standing orders and Commonwealth, there is no bill.

Mwiimbu, the Monze Central member of parliament, said UPND members of parliament and their independent counterparts would not be part of what he termed an illegality concerning Bill 10.

He called on Zambians to also reject the continuation of the Bill 10 on the floor of the House.

“For those who are not aware of parliamentary procedures, rules and regulations, let me explain; when a bill is introduced in the House, it has to be concluded within that particular session. Those are the rules,” Mwiimbu explained. “This particular Bill No. 10, procedurally was supposed to have been concluded before or on the 4th of June 2020. Today, is 24th of June, 20 days after the lapse of the bill it is still appearing on the Order Paper.”

Mwiimbu argued that legally and procedurally there was no Bill 10.

“It died because its lifespan elapsed on June 4, 2020. The so-called Bill 10 died and was buried on the 4th June 2020. There is an unmarked grave at Chingwere. There is no such bill anymore,” he said.

Mwiimbu said whatever Parliament and the PF through the Lubinda were doing at the moment was illegal.

“And as UPND and our fellow independents we are not going to be part of the illegality to debate a bill that has elapsed. There is no bill. If the PF want bill number whatever to be brought back to Parliament, they should go back to the drawing board. They should start afresh to gazette whatever bill they want,” Mwiimbu said.

He said if the PF insisted on continuing with Bill 10 in Parliament, the opposition would take the matter to court.

“We have the right to take any legal action. There are legal avenues that are available to us. I know others are questioning the power of certain institutions but we will go to those institutions to seek redress,” said Mwiimbu. “But I will advise the PF. Please swallow your pride and listen to what the people of Zambia have been demanding. And today my faith in God has been strengthened and I have noted that actually the PF have become confused in this process because they are going against the will of God. That is why they are failing to follow the established procedures.”