Dipak petition can’t stop Bill 10 debate – Speaker

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Patrick Matibini has ruled that proceedings on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 cannot be stopped by a court petition.

On March 18 this year, Dr Matibini stood down parliamentary proceedings following a point of order in which Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo raised a point of order on whether the House was in order to debate a motion on constitutional amendments when there was an active matter in the Constitutional Court.

Nkombo’s point of order followed an action in which former commerce minister Dipak Patel petitioned the Constitutional Court over government’s failure to obtain parliamentary approval before contracting loans.

Delivering his ruling yesterday, Dr Matibini who earlier cited various authorities, said Parliament could not be stopped from debating matters of national interest.

“…Further, honourable members, in keeping with the diverse authorities on subjudice that I referred to earlier on, the National Assembly is not debarred from discussing urgent matters of public interest such as the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019. At any rate, the authorities referred to above, also lay down that if a subjudice rule were to be made applicable to an enactment of legislation, it will not only make the National Assembly subordinate to the courts, but also make an enactment impossible because of pending court actions,” he said. “Needless to state that the National Assembly is supreme and sovereign in the exercise of its legislative power. Thus, in the exercise of my discretion as Speaker, I rule that it is not subjudice for the National Assembly to proceed with consideration of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, notwithstanding the action commenced by Mr Dipak Patel in the Constitutional Court against the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General.”

Dr Matibini said even though one clause in Bill 10 was proposing to amend the clause requiring parliamentary approval of public debt, it could not stop the House from proceeding on the matter.

“The fact that one clause in the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 and specifically Clause 13 proposes to amend Article 63(2) d which requires the National Assembly to approve public debt before it is contracted cannot warrant the National Assembly not to proceed to consider the bill which contains a wide range of legislative proposals. To put is plainly, the action before the Constitutional Court in the Patel case is substantially different to the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019,” said Dr Matibini. “In any case, even assuming or granted that the petitioner was challenging a particular provision in the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, the Constitutional Court in the recent case of the Law Association of Zambia or LAZ and Chapter One Foundation vs Attorney General …construed and explained the law regarding actions challenging bills.”