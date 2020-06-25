Govt guides ZCTU SG to cease holding office

LABOUR Commissioner Givens Muntengwa has guided that Zambia Congress of Trade Unions secretary general Cosmas Mukuka should cease holding office after being retired in national interest.

Muntengwa’s guidance followed presentation by ZCTU president Chishimba Nkole on Mukuka’s retirement in national interest.

He expressed regret that his earlier latter of May 12, 2020 to him went viral on social media before he (Nkole) actually received it.

“…I wish to provide clarity that contrary to your assertion that the decision to retire Mr Mukuka was made in accordance with clause 38 (e) of the terms and conditions of the Public Service, the correct position is that the Terms and conditions of the Public Service merely reinstated a legal provision which is well provided for under regulation 29 C of the Teaching Service Commission Regulations no. 172 of 1971 which states – ’29 C(1) The Commission may retire an officer in the service in the national interest (2) Retirement in the national interest shall be limited to cases where an officer has to relinguish his appointment as the instance of government either to take up another appointment outside the service or for other reasons of government policy’,” reads the letter.

Muntengwa told Nkole that he went further to state that Mukuka was a duly seconded officer and that he had been serving as secretary general of ZCTU, a non-public service organisation which was an independent, autonomous corporate body.

He explained that in that context, there was nothing applicable within the terminology of public or national interest about Mukuka’s duties, activities or functions as secretary general of ZCTU.

“Ordinarily, I must confess that your arguments were sound before the amendment of the Industrial and Labour Relations Act, Cap. 269 of the Laws of Zambia. In this case, please be guided that section 18 (1)(h) of the Industrial and Labour Relations Act…as amended by the Industrial and Labour Relations (ament) Act No. 8 of 2008 provides – ‘No person shall be qualified for election or appointment as an officer of a trade union if an officer of a trade union or trade union secretariat who is not employed outside the trade union or trade union secretariat’,” Muntengwe said.

He also quoted section 18(2) of the same Act which provides that an officer of a trade union shall cease to hold office if any circumstances arise which would disqualify him under subsection (1) for election as an officer.

“Arising from the above amendments, I am compelled to guide that for as long as the retirement in national interest of Mr Mukuka still stands, it follows that he should cease to hold office. In other words, the retirement by the primary employer leaves his contract of employment with ZCTU in abeyance and ultimately being incapable of further execution,” said Muntengwa. “To that effect, ZCTU is liable to pay Mr Mukuka his dues on prorata basis as the contract has been terminated by operation of the law. Further, the other question raised on the salaries before his pension benefits are paid can be best handled by the primary employer which is the Teaching Service Commission through Ministry of General Education.”