Kambwili challenges govt to be truthful on power common carriers

CHISHIMBA Kambwili has challenged energy minister Matthew Nkhuwa to be truthful on his statement that all power lines in the country are common carrier.

Nkhuwa on Tuesday issued a statement clarifying that all transmission and distribution lines in the country (irrespective of ownership) were declared as Common Carrier.

In a statement, Nkhuwa stated that the government was aware of recent developments that might have been misconstrued or caused uncertainty among private players in the Electricity Supply Industry (ESI), notably the recent deal for 600 mega-watts (MW) of Solar-PV signed between Zesco Limited and Power China.

The minister said the recent regulatory and statutory changes made it clear that all transmission and distribution lines in the country (irrespective of ownership) were declared as Common Carrier – to facilitate a move towards a competitive market.

But Kambwili challenged him to tell Zambians the truth.

“You know when a government starts lying and being ecnomical with the truth, the citizens lose confidence. Since when did government issue a Statutory Instrument to make Zesco infrastructure common carrier?” Kambwili asked. “The only SI which we have seen which has been communicated to the country is that of CEC infrastructure. So the minister must tell us what he means by that statement other wise investors will lose confidence.”

Kambwili said no investor would come and invest in electricity infrastructure in the country where the government had declared all such infrastructure commeon carrier.

“And then ERB will determine the rate. That is price control and it’s against the principles of liberalisation. Now, is he saying that the government has changed its policy, we are no longer a liberalised economy, fees and prices must be controlled by the government?” Kambwili asked.

Meanwhile, Kambwili dismissed assertions that Zesco had made huge losses due to the Bulk power Supply Agreement.

He said CEC on the other hand claim that 75-80 per cent of its income from the mines goes to Zesco.

He noted that Zesco has taken CEC to arbitration for non-payment of its portion of the invoice value from KCM’s debt to CEC.

“Minister Nkhuwa has publicly stated on several occasions that from the $144.7m KCM owes CEC, $100m belongs to Zesco. What percentage of $144.7m is that? Isn’t that the majority of the money CEC makes from a customer? Where, then, is Zesco’s loss?” Kambwili questioned.

On claims that the BSA was disadvantageous to Zesco, Kambwili noted that the agreement was for an initial period of 15 years and was amended twice to bring it to 23 years.

He said Zesco had publicly stated that one of the amendments was to allow it borrow for a project.

“It couldn’t have been so bad if they willingly increased the tenure. Also, couldn’t they have amended it to correct those disadvantages? The agreement also has dispute resolution provisions and termination or exit clauses which Zesco could have used if they felt truly injured,” Kambwili said.

On claims that CEC had the monopoly of supplying the lucrative mining industry, Kambwili said Zesco had and still had monopoly of supplying power to the mining industry in the whole country (to Copperbelt indirectly through CEC by using its infrastructure) and directly to North-Western Province mines, cinluding retail and other customers.

He said if there was any monopoly in the power sector, it was with Zesco.

Kambwili refuted claims that common carrier status of CEC infrastructure was good for the electricity supply sector.

He noted that Zesco owns the largest power network in the country and wondered how declaring a much smaller portion be of benefit to the country when the larger portion was left untouched.

“Is Zesco afraid that mining companies in NWP (North Western Province) would choose to source power from elsewhere and opt to only move it through the Zesco infrastructure?” Kambwili said.

He also rebutted claims that SI 57 on CEC infrastructure was done according to the law.

“It was all planned; the Electricity Act was enacted late in 2019, Zesco refused to sign new power supply agreement with CEC, KCM drags its feet on extending or renewing power supply agreement with CEC, meanwhile it was clearly talking to Zesco on the side, SI 57 is signed 2 days before the CEC-KCM PSA expires but is made public just hours before the contract expires on 31 May, ZESCO announces it has negotiated and agreed with KCM,” said Kambwili.

“And they are claiming that CEC assets haven’t been expropriated. What is true is that when a company cannot decide who uses its own assets and on what terms and conditions nor can it negotiate economic rates for the use of its assets or enforce any of its rights in relation to its assets, that’s expropriation.”