Protesters not enemies of the State – Amnesty International

Amnesty International (AI) has observed that criticism of the government is violently suppressed in Zambia.

According to a statement issued yesterday by AI’s media manager for Southern Africa, Robert Shivambu the human rights protective body has frowned at the deteriorating space in the country.

The statement has also been supported by five other international organisations namely CIVICUS, Southern African Human Rights Defenders Network, ARISA, Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa, and the Southern Africa Litigation Centre.

“While the Zambian authorities would like to present a positive state of affairs in the country, the reality is different. Criticism of the authorities related to alleged corruption by government officials and the state of human rights under President Edgar Lungu is violently suppressed. Security forces regularly attack and arrest government critics and human rights activists,” stated Shivambu. “The group called on the Zambian authorities to stop threatening, harassing and intimidating peaceful protesters and allow people to exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Zambia can only become a thriving nation based on respect for human rights and the rule of law in an environment of plurality of views. Authorities should stop seeing protesters as enemies of the state, and instead take heed of the criticism and not silence them.”

On June 22, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja threatened to deal with the youth protesters after denying them permission to hold a peaceful protest against poor governance.

The youth activists had notified police about their plan to hold the march earlier this month.

However, police denied them a permit under the pretext of lacking capacity to police the march. The country’s Constitution does not require police permission or authorisation to hold a protest.

And despite alleging a lack of capacity in denying permission for the protests to go ahead, police were deployed in large numbers across Lusaka to prevent any protest from taking place.