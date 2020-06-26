SP to make health, education free – M’membe

SOCIALIST PARTY president Fred M’membe has made a clarion call to the poor and peasants to liberate themselves by voting for the party that they identify with.

Featuring on Catholic-owned Radio Icengelo in Kitwe where he covered wide-ranging issues yesterday on Wednesday, Dr M’membe said the Socialist Party would make access to both quality health care and education at all levels free.

Dr M’membe, an accomplished journalist and a lawyer and economist, promised equal economic opportunities for all citizens once voted into office next year.

He said his party’s chances of winning the general elections next year were reasonably high.

Dr M’membe said it was saddening that under the current capitalist system, the rich enjoyed expensive medical care in and outside of the country while the same was not available for the poor masses that toil to finance rich people’s expensive health care.

“When we change government, the focus changes. This will be the government of the humble, by the humble, for the humble. There is no government which has got no owners, just as much as there is no political party that has got no owners and each government serves the interests of those who own it. If you have got a government that is serving the interests of the poor, the aspirations, the demands – the desires of the poor will take precedent you, use the money in accordance with their interest,” he said. “The poor are poor, they need the resources and those are government resources. How much of government resources today are spent on the poor? Just take a few of our highly crowded compounds, the ones we are calling Kwa – how much of government of resources are going there? And how much of government resources are being spent where the rich live, where the well-to-do live? Look at the roads they have, compare that to the road in Kwa. Just look at the road and other infrastructure in Ku. Those roads are not made by those who live there, the great part of taxes that the government is spending comes from the poor. It doesn’t come from Ku, it comes from Kwa.”

Dr M’membe said the poor pay more taxes than the well to do.

“Don’t be deceived, but when it comes to spending, more is spent on Ku than in Kwa. Ku has better roads, Ku has lesser power outages, Ku has better water supply, Ku has better sanitation, Ku has better housing, Ku has better schools. Go to Kwa, it’s the opposite, where the majority of government income is coming from, why? It’s because those who control state resources spend it on themselves, those who rule, live better, the kings live better because they rule,” he noted. “So, when we come into power, the poor will rule and when the poor rule, they start to live better and spend the resources of government on themselves, they spend it where they live, they spend it on educating their children and themselves.”

He said it was easy for people to trust him with their problems because he identifies with them.

Dr M’membe said he had faith in the working intellectuals, poor workers and the common man in the compounds and villages hence they had faith in him in return.

He said he believed in a people-centred governance system using the adage ‘leaders lead and people govern.’

“People have faith in those who have faith in them, people are loyal to those who are loyal to them, people have trust in those who fulfill their promises. And this is not us governing, it’s not me, it’s themselves governing, it’s the people giving themselves, it’s not me giving them. Who am I? What do I have? People will give themselves these things, it’s not us. We say leaders lead, the people govern,” Dr M’membe said. “It is the people who are going to govern and they will give themselves these things. It’s not Fred M’membe giving them these things, he has nothing to give them.”

Asked about his job creation priorities espoused in the party manifesto, Dr M’membe said peasant agriculture had the potential to create thousands of jobs in agro-processing including manufacturing to eradicate poverty and hunger.

He said education would also be a big employer because it would not only be a sector for teachers but also nutritionists, caterers who would be providing meals to learners and teachers, clinical officers and nurses who would work in school clinics.

“Peasant agriculture will be one of the key pillars of the socialist transformation of this country. Without improving and transforming peasant agriculture, we are going nowhere. If we do not succeed in transforming peasant agriculture, hunger will persist, poverty will persist, joblessness will persist. It’s only agriculture that will be able to create sufficient jobs for our people, the other sectors will not be able to,” he said. “The technologies make it impossible now to create so many jobs in mining, to create so many jobs in construction, to create so many jobs in the financial sector, even in commercial agriculture which is highly technological creating many jobs is difficult now…. It’s not that we are against this technology. It is necessary but the way the technology is deployed today in these sectors, doesn’t benefit the people, does not benefit the poor, does not benefit the worker, we need peasant agriculture to be stepped up.”

Dr M’membe said by stressing peasant agriculture does not mean that everyone should be turned into a peasant farmer.

“More jobs will be created through peasant agriculture because we’ll need to have factories that are technologically appropriate, we need ploughs, we need harvesters, and we need planters that our peasant farmers can use. To create those, we need factories that can employ technicians, that can employ engineers, that can employ HR people, that will employ ICT experts, that will employ accountants, cleaners, drivers and so forth,” he explained. “Yes we don’t have engineers now to produce that equipment. We may have to fall back on expatriate labour while we are training our own people but it has to be done. Through peasant agriculture, what is produced, we’ll create factories to process them. If you have vegetables, tomatoes, we’ll have factories producing tomato juice, tomato puree, tomato paste and so on that will create jobs, not only in agriculture but also manufacturing. There will be packaging material that will be required that will come from other small factories. There will be drivers to transport this and that, that will create jobs, there will be mechanics fixing those vehicles that will create jobs for them. Look at cotton, I have given an example of cotton in Eastern Province. Our people grow cotton, that cotton is collected, brought to Lusaka, compressed, and within a month transported out of the country. There are no factories producing any cloth. We have no clothing factory, all the clothes we are using in this country are imported and we are importing salaula. When we are growing cotton but we’re not able to produce new clothes! We are totally dependent on clothes from dead people in Europe when we are the producers of cotton. That will change, we’ll have factories in Eastern Province and other places where cotton is grown. We will have clothing factories producing shirts, dresses, canvas shoes, caps for some of us who love caps and so on. So people will be employed, even you, you will have connection with peasant agriculture without being a peasant.”

He said the Socialist Party would strengthen agro-based education in universities to focus on research on how to improve the grade of certain crops such as rice and beans.

Dr M’membe said it was distressing that areas such as Western, Northern, Muchinga, Eastern and parts of North Western provinces grew rice which was not export quality due to lack of research to improve its quality like the case was with Thailand which exports a lot of its rice worldwide.

He said the last time research was made on rice was in Sefula, Western Province by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency in the 80s.

On mining, Dr M’membe said there would be need to train a cadre of mining experts across all facets of the industry to realise the benefits of owning minerals.

“…and mine them ourselves or getting into partnerships with others but ruled out nationalization,” he said.

Dr M’membe said Zambia today was unable to run its own mines, let alone taxing the mine owners fairly, due to lack of skilled manpower to deal with the highly mechanised and sophisticated industry.

“They (graduates) don’t have the capacity. Firstly, even the numbers are not enough. Secondly, even the quality of training that is there is not appropriate, its poor. Look at Chile, Chile is the leading country in copper mining today. In the 70s, 80s, 90s, Chile was sending its young people to the best colleges, the best universities in the world where there were mining faculties to study mining engineering, to study metallurgy, to study mining economics, to study mining law, to study mining environmental issues. Today, Chile is exporting mining expertise all over the world including our country,” Dr M’membe noted. “Many people running our mines here are from Chile. Chile is a Third World country but they invested heavily in their people. We had started to do that under ZCCM…we can’t run our mines on that basis, we don’t have that capacity. Let’s not cheat ourselves, in life it’s better to be clear about things and be honest with oneself. We simply don’t have the capacity. Training people means even those that have been poorly trained have to be retrained. If they don’t have the capacity, they have to go back to school, they are intelligent people, they are not dull, they are intelligent, they might have received poor education. We don’t own those mines mind you. We don’t own those mines, so you will not dictate how they run the mines. You may plead with them to run them this and that way. They are not your mines, don’t cheat yourselves that those are your mines, they belong to other people and you have got investment agreements with them which our government will respect. You can’t start taking back those mines, there will be procedures to deal with that. Yes, it’s not our government that entered into those agreements but… that’s why even the issue of adding value to copper we have been singing it for the last 30 years, have we started adding value? Why can’t we add value? We can’t add value to minerals that are not ours, those minerals they mine, the copper they mine, it’s not yours to deal with as you please. It belongs to those who own the mine.”