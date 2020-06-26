Stop bush protests but access K30m fund, Lungu tells artistes

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says instead of protesting in the bush and on social media, youths should take advantage of government economic initiatives.

And President Lungu has reopened international airports but maintained that bars and nightclubs will remain closed until the cold weather condition improves.

Addressing the nation yesterday, President Lungu said his government was alive to challenges facing Zambians everyday as they strive to make a living amidst difficult times.

He talked about how COVID-19 had drastically impacted the country’s revenues due to decreased economic activities and the kwacha’s depreciation.

“With the projected fall in revenues against the rising expenditure, coupled with unpredictable external financing, it has become necessary that domestic resources be mobilised to support the fight against COVID-19 and stimulating the local economy,” he said. “That is why my government has decided to issue the COVID-19 bond amounting to K8 billion as a stimulus package to enhance economic activity. Part of the money raised from this bond will be used to pay off the retirees and those on the separatees pay roll who have been waiting for their retirement benefits for a long time. In addition, government is also concerned about domestic debt owed to suppliers of goods and services. That is why part of the money from this bond will be used to pay off suppliers of goods and services, including the local contractors. This is a deliberate effort by my government aimed at ploughing back money in our local economy and enhancing economic activity than letting our money go out of the country.”

President Lungu said his government had work to do and directed the Minister of Youth, and Sports to find opportunities under the Seventh National Development Plan for the youth to venture into skills training and other entrepreneurship ventures.

“The youth should take advantage of the opportunities available and those that my government has facilitated. I expect the Ministry of Youth and Sport to provide leadership in a multi-sectoral manner as they guide the youth to become a positive demographic dividend in our economy amidst COVID-19,” he said.

President Lungu announced a K30 million youth empowerment scheme targeting artistes countrywide to be launched in Lusaka soon and implemented by the National Arts Council.

“I direct the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, and the Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) to facilitate linkage for the youth to benefit from the development of industrial yards through the skills development and entrepreneurship project supported by the African Development Bank,” he said. “Furthermore, government is facilitating youth access to other empowerment programmes under the CEEC such as the cassava value chain programme and the acquaculture value chain initiative.”

He also announced $29 million for the implementation of the acquaculture seed fund under the Zambia Acquaculture Enterprise Development Project.

“Therefore, I implore the Zambian youth to take keen interest in participating and profiting from different empowerment initiatives my government is putting in place, instead of protesting in the bush and taking pride in how many views of their protests where seen on social media,” President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu announced that eight COVID-19 cases were recorded out of the 569 tested.

He said cumulatively 1,497 persons have been infected with COVID-19 out of which 18 died since the outbreak in Zambia.

President Lungu said the nation had experienced continued increase in COVID-19 positive cases during the cold weather, though not like other countries.

“When I take time to read what some people write, especially on social media and listen to what they say on phone-in radio and television programmes, I get the sense that for some people, COVID-19 is a hoax and that it only exists in the developed world. I have heard some people say ‘why have we not re-opened everything and gone back to normal, this disease is not killing Africans’. Make no mistake about it, COVID-19 is real and it remains a deadly disease,” President Lungu said.

He warned that relaxing and going back to old ways of doing things would fuel the rapid spread of the virus.

“Sadly though, it has come to my attention that some bar and nightclub business owners have resumed operations despite my government’s directive to remain closed. This cavalier attitude by some of these businessmen and women should not be condoned,” President Lungu said.

He assured that all businesses, including bars and nightclubs, schools, colleges and universities would eventually reopen and resume operations “once we go through this period”.

He said the re-opening of examination classes was giving government vital information to consider for resumption of the remaining classes as well as colleges and universities.

He said consultations with key stakeholders were currently underway on the reopening of the remaining classes, colleges and universities bearing in mind the cold season.

President Lungu announced the immediate reopening of all international airports.