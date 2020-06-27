ECZ is not being fair to this country – Rainbow

EASTERN Province Rainbow chairperson Wezzy Mfune says the hiking of nomination fees by Electoral Commission of Zambia shows its unfairness to the nation.

The ECZ has increased nomination fee for male presidential to K150,000 from K60,000; female or disabled presidential – K120,000 from K60,000; male member of parliament – K25,000 from K7,500; female or disabled MP – K20,000; male mayoral – K25,000 from K7,500; female or disabled mayoral – K20,000; male Councillor – K2,500 from K750; female or disabled councillor – K2,000 from K750).

In a press statement, Mfune said it was unfortunate that ECZ had colluded with the current leaders in government to obstruct aspirants from contesting by hiking fees so that credible future leaders should not manage to attain their goals.

He said the ECZ was being unfair.

“ECZ is not being fair to this country as well as to leaders who are able to lead this nation, especially next year. This move will make Zambians doubt ECZ because we don’t know which side they belong. To be frank, ECZ is being told what to do. They are siding with those who are already in positions who wont have a problem to pay the fees after receiving their gratuity but for people like us who just aspire to contest in Kaumbwe Constituency, it’s a challenge,” he complained.

Mfune regarded the hiking of nomination fees was barbaric and against the wish of Zambians.

“We didn’t expect such barbaric decisions to be made in a democratic nation like Zambia and if this system continues, it will disadvantage Zambians from participating in progressive affairs of this nation,” Mfune said.

He advised ECZ to be professional if they want to be trusted by Zambians.

He said ECZ’s move was not democratic.

“I think we shouldn’t take money or wealth as a qualification for one to be a leader. Leadership is an in-born attribute from God,” Mfune said.

He also thanked PF secretary general Davies Mwila for siding with the poor to complain over the same nomination fees.