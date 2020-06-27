Govt wouldn’t wish to see FAZ compromised – Wina

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says the government does not want to see the name of FAZ being compromised.

Vice-President Wina told parliament yesterday that the government was also aware of the raid by the Drug Enforcement Commission at the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) offices early this month.

She was responding to a question from Muchinga MMD member of parliament Howard Kunda who was seeking an update on the matter.

“Indeed, football is a very popular sport in this country. And government would not wish to see the image of FAZ being compromised. So, government will update this August House as soon as more information on the investigation is availed by DEC,” said Vice-President Wina.

“Indeed, the government is aware that the Football Association of Zambia general secretary, Mr Adrian Kashala, is being investigated for alleged fraud by the Drug Enforcement Commission. Government is also aware that on the 11th of June 2020, the DEC officers had visited FAZ secretariat where they confiscated a laptop and a computer from the office of Mr Kashala. This follows the issuance of a search warrant by the resident magistrate, permitting DEC to enter FAZ secretariat, in line with the prohibition Act, prevention Act No. 14 of 2001, Section 23.”