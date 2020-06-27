State ownership doesn’t mean socialism – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says it is a sin to give oneself so much wealth when basic needs of others are not met.

Dr M’membe also clarified that socialism is not equal to the State owning the means of production.

He said the concept of socialism was not something new to him.

Dr M’membe explained that even when socialism was being dismantled in eastern Europe, “I never lost faith in that.”

“I maintained my convictions! What is happening in the world today demonstrates the validity of the need for a socialist transformation not only in this country but the whole world,” Dr M’membe said on 5 FM radio’s ‘Burning Issue’ programme on Thursday. “The capitalist system that we are living under today is incapable of addressing the fundamental issues confronting humanity today and it’s responsible for them. That’s why even the Pope of the Catholic Church has singled out capitalism as enemy number one of the Catholic Church.”

He asked: “why should others have more when others have nothing?

“Even the Bible tells us [that] you can’t keep on accumulating wealth when your neighbours have got nothing. It is a sin to give yourself so much wealth when basic needs of others are not met,” he said.

Dr M’membe explained that ownership of the means of production by the government was not socialism.

“You have Singapore today; 80 per cent of the economy in Singapore is owned by the government. 80 per cent of the housing in Singapore today belongs to the State [and] one of the biggest airlines in the world, Singapore Airlines, belongs to the State. Singapore Telecommunications belongs to the State,” he said.

“[But] is Singapore a socialist country? No! It is a capitalist country. State ownership does not mean socialism.”

He indicated that there had never been a socialist government in Zambia.

“Has capitalism been successful in this country? Show me one country where capitalism has been successful in Africa. Show me one country where capitalism has been successful in Latin America. Show me where capitalism has been successful in the poor Asian countries,” Dr M’membe stressed.

“If capitalism has been successful, is this what success means – the poverty we are living in? Even the capitalists today are worried about their own system.”

Dr M’membe is alarmed at the entrenched poverty capitalism is creating in the world, amidst high production of material goods.

“We have the resources to wipe out poverty, hunger in the world. But why are we not wiping it out? It’s because of the system that we live under that is devoid of solidarity, equity, humility,” he noted. “If capitalism was just, we would be at the same level of development with England, with Europe, with America, because the resources are coming from here. A system that is based on plunder of other human beings, plunder of other nations, exploitation of other nations, bandits, cannot be a just system. And the contradictions are showing today; the growing inequality and its offshoots of terrorists and other vices in the world that they cannot deal with.”

Dr M’membe underscored that capitalism was incapable of addressing the inequality that was growing in the world today.

“The world is more troubled today, the world is less stable today because of the system that dominates the world today,” he said, adding that socialism was a system that was anchored on justice, equity and on peace. “If you don’t have these in any society, you’ll have difficulties. If you have glaring inequalities in any society, you’ll have serious challenges.”

He pointed out that production in a capitalist society was not there to satisfy human needs but was there for profit.

“We are starting to see this in our country; if you go into these rich neighbourhoods, in ku (upmarket areas), you’ll find many houses that are empty. But we have our people crowded in kwa (poor residential areas),” noted Dr M’membe.

“Were those (‘empty’) houses built to satisfy a human need? No! They were built for profit [maximisation]. Human resources are being wasted. We are not using the global resources in a rational way because the system is wasteful. Capitalism is a system that does not consider the primary need to satisfy human needs. We need a more humane, just, equitable world. That’s what socialism is about.”