We have great ideas, youths tell Mulenga

SOME youths in Lusaka have told Youth, Sport and Child Development minister Emmanuel Mulenga that they have great ideas that can help develop the country.

Speaking on behalf of other youths after delivering 30,000 home-made masks to Mulenga, Rebecca Mwakwele urged the minister to embrace and listen to them.

“…I would like to make an appeal. May your office be open to young people that have initiatives, innovation and ideas that are going to enhance our economy as well as empower us as youths. Thanks very much for believing in us, knowing that we are able to do beyond what other people think the youths can do,” said Mwakwele. “To start with, we, the youths of Zambia are very innovative and have great ideas and we would like to appeal to you that you open doors to your office, sir. PS [Permanent Secretary], with your guidance, we would like to have more engagements and more opportunities to bring out more. We’re able to bring out empowerment strategies that will not only empower us as the youths of Lusaka but please extend this project even to those that are not available here and want to be a part of this project. My humble appeal, is that you may open your doors to us, and allow us to speak freely with you and engage with you on a bigger scale.”

In his response, Mulenga admitted that youths had the potential and great future.

“Potential lies in you; you are future leaders of tomorrow and [we] need to include you in the governance system. Because many of the leaders are in the evening and you are in the morning, you are the ones to take up the button,” he said.

“But if you go to the streets to protest, it simply means that you’re breaking the barrier of communication. If you go to the streets to protest, I’m not found on the streets. I’m not found in the bush; I’m found in the office. Bring your challenges to the office list.”

Mulenga agreed with the youths that the ministry should have an open-door policy.

“I should encourage you to come up with proposals. For now, we are going to bring every youth on board, regardless of the educational standard, regardless of the skills and education background which one has attained,” said Mulenga. “If you come on board, bring suggestions, ideas of how we are going to bring everybody on board. I can tell you that we are looking on creating 10,000 jobs in this country before the end of this year.”