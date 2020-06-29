Govt releases K30m for TAZARA, ZAMTEL, Railway Systems of Zambia retirees

THE treasury has released K30 million for ex-employees of TAZARA, ZAMTEL, and former Railway Systems of Zambia.

According to secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba, the disbursement is in line with the government’s ongoing commitment to dismantle domestic arrears.

In a statement yesterday, Yamba stated that the amount would help to facilitate the settlement of terminal benefits to the eligible ex-employees, some of whom were represented by legal firms.

He said the Ministry of Finance hoped that in processing the payments, eligible beneficiaries like orphans, widows, and other vulnerable persons, would be accorded special consideration.

“We transferred the funds to ZSIC Life Limited, National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), MAK Partners, and L.M. Matibini & Company,” Yamba stated.

“The Ministry of Finance is cognisant of the tight liquidity conditions that continue to impact on businesses and households in our country.”

He added that Zambia was also faced with reduced tax, and non-tax revenue inflows due to factors like the COVID-19 induced economic slowdown.

Yamba, however, indicated that even under such a difficult scenario, the government remained committed to dismantling arrears, prudent utilisation of resources, and implementation of fiscal consolidation measures.

He further announced that the government had started the process of acquiring the COVID-19 bond.

“The facility was approved by Cabinet on Monday and articulated by President Lungu in his address on Thursday. So far, the government has issued K5.2 Billion, through the Bank of Zambia,” he stated.

“Some of the funds to be raised from the COVID-19 bond will be used to pay-off the retirees and those on the separatees payroll who have been waiting for their benefits for a long time. To help address outstanding domestic arrears, part of the resources from the bond will also be used to pay local contractors, and suppliers of goods and services.”

Yamba further stated that the COVID-19 bond resources would be available to support the small and medium enterprises that would not be able to access the K10 billion medium-term re-financing facility managed by the Bank of Zambia, through commercial banks.

“Out of K1.8 billion worth of applications received so far from the banking sector, K533 million has been approved by the Bank of Zambia. In addition, applications worth K753 million from the non-banking financial sector are currently under consideration by the Bank of Zambia,” stated Yamba.