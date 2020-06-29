Stop undermining supervisors, Hamukale tells civil servants

SOUTHERN Province minister Edify Hamukale has warned civil servants with the tendency of lobbying for promotions from high level contacts as opposed to measurable performance through staff appraisals to immediately stop.

In a statement, Dr Hamukale has also warned junior officers against undermining their supervisors.

“I wish to warn any GRZ officer against undermining their supervisors and the tendency to lobby for promotions through HIGH LEVEL CONTACTS as opposed to measurable performance though staff appraisals. I have received reports of some of them trying to buy promotion and even giving out very healthy goats as inducement for consideration. Stop this now,” Dr Hamukale stated. “In the same vein, I am however very disappointed with a handful of some very senior officers who are harassing employees from the finance and procurement departments for their good performance, integrity and patriotism because some of them benefited from corrupt financial transactions and fraudulent procurement operations and are now broke.”

He stated that he was extremely impressed by the finance department and the procurement team in the province for scoring zero audit queries and corruption free tender procedures for three consecutive years, which now had won back public confidence in governance.