There isn’t huge infrastructural development in Zambia – M’membe

FRED M’membe says Zambians are being cheated that there is so much infrastructural development around the country, when in fact not.

Meanwhile, Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party 2021 presidential candidate, says if Zambians need a decent society, they have to strive for it.

Speaking on a special interview programme on Capital FM radio on Friday, Dr M’membe said if one was in Lusaka, they would think there is so much being spent on roads and other infrastructure.

“[But] travel out of Lusaka and see what is there and what is not there. Just take a trip from here to Mongu, travel to Nakonde and see what the road is like. We are being cheated here that there is huge infrastructural development in the country. There isn’t!” Dr M’membe said. “The contracts that are there are benefiting those who manage them. If they stop some of these contracts, their pockets would dry up.”

He lamented that sub-contractors were political leaders, “mainly those who belong to the ruling party.”

“They are the ones getting contracts to build schools, clinics. But look at the quality of the work that is being done! Some of them disappear without doing anything. They get the money and disappear,” Dr M’membe said. “You don’t have even a wheelbarrow [but] you are given a contract to build a road, a school, a clinic. You don’t even know how a brick is laid! This is nothing but banditry. You can’t run a country this way. There is so much money that is being spent but very little is coming out of it. We are paying three, four times for the roads, when you look at the regional averages for the cost of roads.”

He also explained that the need to start cutting down on the presidential expenses.

Dr M’membe said: “if I become president of this country next year, the trimming starts from the Office of the President.”

“Look at how many expensive automobiles are allocated to the presidential motorcade! Do you need all that? Do you really need all those expensive automobiles in such huge numbers? Do you need all that for that institution (the presidency)? Do you need a presidential jet?” Dr M’membe wondered.

“Do you need all these VXs for the President? I have been to India; India produces cars. If you look at the cars the ministers are driving in India, you look at the car the Prime Minister of India is driving, you’ll be shocked. Very small cars for a country that is producing cars!”

He noted that government ministers in Zambia were driving expensive vehicles, “yet we are not even able to build for ourselves roads for our capital city.”

“We have to go to India to get some help. The roads you are seeing being built in Lusaka today are not being built with the Zambian taxpayers. This is a grant from the Indian government. They (India) are saving money in running their government [and] the money that they are saving they are giving part of it to you to build your Lusaka roads,” he explained. “Look at how much human capital India is able to export today to the world! They are paying attention to their education. They are not squandering money on government office bearers. [But] for us the most important person in the country is the President, the second is the ministers and so on. Is that the way it should be?”

Dr M’membe asked: “Do you need a 4×4 vehicle to move from Brentwood (ministers’ residential area) to Government Complex?

“Look at the extravagance that is there! Look at just how much governing this country is costing us, the amount of money we are spending on our leaders!” he exclaimed.

“If the leading person does not show leadership in this area of reducing costs, exercising frugality, it won’t work. You can’t tell others to reduce on costs when you are not.”

Meanwhile, Dr M’membe said Zambians need to start hating injustice.

“We need to start hating the degradation of fellow human beings. We need to be angered by the suffering of others. The injustices committed against other human beings should anger us, should make us tremble with indignation,” said Dr M’membe.

“Look at how Jesus trembled with indignation at injustice, wherever He encountered it in His mission! We are a society that allows children to sleep on the streets, without caring. We are at peace, in a society with a growing number every day of street children. If we need a better society, we must strive for it.”