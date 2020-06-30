Diaz-Canel writes the UN, urges joint solutions to global problems

CUBA has recommitted to the United Nations Charter that, among other things, respects the sovereignty of nations and human rights.

In his letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutérres

Dated 26 June 2020, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said despite the many global challenges it was everyone’s duty to fulfill the obligations of the Charter.

“It is our duty to fulfill the obligations assumed when we signed the UN Charter, which continues to be a timeless, universal and indispensable bedrock to promote a just, democratic and equitable international order that meets the call for peace, development and justice of all the peoples worldwide, and contributes to the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

I avail myself of this opportunity to renew to you, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem,” President Diaz-Canel said. “Seventy-five years after the Member States of this Organisation signed the Charter of the United Nations, the strict compliance with its principles and purposes, International Law, and the preservation of multilateralism, gains more significance than ever. We face numerous crises as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose devastating effects, visible in all the fields of society, predict to be durable and add to the pending global challenges.”

He bemoaned the disregard for international agreements by some countries.

“The international scenario is becoming increasingly complex. Conflict and arms race proliferate. Non-conventional wars for the purposes of domination, acts of aggression, unilateral coercive measures, manipulation and politicisation of human rights and disrespect for the self-determination of the peoples are heightened,” noted President Diaz-Canel.

“Multilateralism is attacked, international agreements are ignored and the role of organisations such as the United Nations and the World Health Organisation is discredited. At the same time, the existing unjust international economic order deepens inequality and underdevelopment, and increases poverty, hunger, marginalisation and the lack of access to essential services for life, such as healthcare services. The current circumstances and common sense impose on the international community the need to put aside political differences and seek joint solutions to global challenges, through international cooperation.”