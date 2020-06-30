Kalaba thanks Catholic bishops

HARRY Kalaba is indebted to Catholic bishops for their resolve to speak against prevailing bad governance, when it is unfashionable to do so.

To convey his gratitude, the opposition Democratic Party (DP) president has written all the 12 Catholic bishops in Zambia and that: “I’ll be delivering the letters, as we go to the provinces.”

Last week, Kalaba delivered a thanksgiving letter to Bishop Clement Mulenga of Kabwe Diocese.

“We are basically thanking them for the role that they are playing in our country. They have continued to be the voices of the silent majority. They have continued to stand up even when it is not desirable and fashionable to do so,” said Kalaba shortly after depositing the letter. “In the case of Bill 10, the Bishops have spoken on behalf of the Zambian people. So I feel duty-bound to write and thank them. I’m grateful that the Bishops have continued to play their pastoral role.”