LM urges youths to demand jobs, not empowerment

THE Leadership Movement says it has observed with sadness that youths are been cheated with empowerment amidst unemployment levels.

National youth coordinator Chalwe Chandalala called on all youths to stand up and demand jobs instead of empowerment.

“As a responsible political party, we are aware the announced K30 million empowerment fund is not enough for the youths and the artistes. And speaking as a youth, enough is enough. We need to demand our space in the governance system and let us be the drivers of our economy,” said Chandalala.

“It is for this reason that the Leadership Movement has promised to recruit four million youths ahead of 2021 general elections.”