Malawi has shown us the way – Mambo

LET’S rejoice with Malawi but at the same time let us learn from them, says Bishop John Mambo.

His comment is in light of the way the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) conducted the fresh presidential vote which was held last week on Tuesday, June 23.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera assumed the Republican presidency, after defeating incumbent Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Once the administration of oath event in that country had ended on Sunday, Bishop Mambo, the Chikondi Foundation president, called The Mast and said: “Malawi has done it!”

“They have shown us that it is possible to run a credible election in Africa. Malawi was known as a lame-duck. But today their judiciary has shown us that lawyers can rise above State capture and pronounce the law as it should be. The Malawi Electoral Commission has showed us that this is the way to behave,” Bishop Mambo said. “But it’s like here we are speaking to a hard brick which cannot hear anybody and so forth. But my plea is that let us change the destiny; let us go into 2021 elections with clear electoral rules. Malawi has shown us the way. It’s never too late for Zambia! Not everything is lost in Zambia. All I’m trying to say is that Malawi has shown us the way. If we are wise, let us get into our upper rooms and ask God ‘what’s wrong with our nice country?”’

The clergyman pointed out that Malawi, “which is supposed to be the last born, is showing us that ‘you can do better in managing your elections.”

“Let us rejoice with Malawi but at the same time let us learn from them. We were at one time together; it was Northern Rhodesia, Southern Rhodesia and Nyasaland. It was one country – that’s Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi,” said Bishop Mambo. “Stealing [votes] and all that is not going to help our country. Why would you want to remain in power even after you have destroyed the economy?”