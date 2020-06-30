Speaker, PF conspired on Bill 10 – Nzowa

THE opposition Democratic Party has accused the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the front bench in Parliament of conspiracy on Bill 10.

DP national chairman Nedson Nzowa believes the PF is adamant to have Bill 10 enacted to save the political interests of President Edgar Lungu.

Nzowa is a former Kabushi Heritage Party member of parliament.

In an interview, Nzowa said; “I’m very concerned with what is going on at Parliament where Bill 10, which had legally expired, was dubiously resuscitated.”

“When a bill has elapsed, the only recourse to it, as far as I’m concerned…I used to sit on the Standing Orders committee. The procedure is that government will have to start afresh, bringing another bill to Parliament and starting the procedure all over again,” he explained. “Now the bill is dead and what they are trying is like wanting to resuscitate a dead person when they had an opportunity to do that when the person was in ICU (intensive care unit). As a former member of the Standing Orders committee, what they are doing is wrong and it cannot be tolerated.”

He wondered why Speaker Patrick Matibini did not sufficiently guide justice minister Given Lubinda when the latter stood up in Parliament to beg that Bill 10 be deferred.

“The Speaker was supposed to demand for reasons as to why the minister wanted it deferred. But because the Speaker is an accomplice, he just guided him (Lubinda) that ‘come back quickly.’ That is highly suspicious,” Nzowa said. “What the PF are doing is to bring a bill to enable President Lungu to stand for a third term. This is very disturbing because President Lungu now has become bigger than the country. I sat on the Standing Orders Committee and I never saw a bill which elapsed being resuscitated. The Speaker was supposed to guide and tell these guys that keep your act together.”

Nzowa stressed that Dr Matibini was supposed to ask Lubinda to justify: “because when a bill is before Parliament, it is a document of Parliament.”

“It’s no longer a document of the front bench. But in this case, the minister was not even asked because there is conspiracy. You could see [that] they conspired; the office of the Speaker and the front bench are conspiring. They want to find a pathway to facilitate the candidature of President Lungu,” he said. “They don’t want to please the people of Zambia but to please their boss, President Lungu. This is wrong and it has the potential to cause anarchy in the country.”

Nzowa reminded Dr Matibini to protect his ‘reputation’ from further attrition.

“We are asking the Speaker that he has a reputation to protect,” said Nzowa. “When we said a bill cannot exceed six months, there was a reason. What is happening is a circus and I’m asking all members of parliament not to allow this. Let the minister do the correct thing. Start the ball all over again, if they are interested in Bill 10.”